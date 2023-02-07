Good Day Atlanta viewer information: February 7, 2023

Jasper’s The Old Mulehouse serves up food, music, and history:

The city of Jasper, Georgia is rich with history: founded in 1857, the Pickens County seat was named for Revolutionary War hero William Jasper and bears the nickname "The First Mountain City."

And at one popular downtown restaurant, that history is served up daily — alongside delicious food and drinks!

The Old Mulehouse is located just steps away from the Pickens County Courthouse in downtown Jasper, in a century-old building that boasts an incredible mountain view from its outdoor deck. With a kitchen under the leadership of executive chef Peter Brandes, The Old Mulehouse specializes in modern tavern cuisine (including fish and chips, shrimp and grits, and burgers) and highlights beer and wine from Georgia breweries and vineyards. Live music is also a big part of the experience at The Old Mulehouse, with performers scheduled on Friday and Saturday nights and during Sunday brunch.

So, what’s on the menu for Valentine’s Day? Chef Brandes says specials include a tomato basil bisque, mixed greens salad tossed with champagne raspberry vinaigrette, shrimp and salmon mousse with tomato cream sauce, and seared diver scallops. Oh, and you must indulge in something sweet on Valentine’s Day, right? So, the special dessert is a chocolate-covered strawberry cheesecake.

The Old Mulehouse is located at 2 North Main Street in Jasper, and regular hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on the restaurant and to check out the menu, click here.

Shaquita Smith and Jeff Logan talks their new film "My Valentine Crush" on BET: In "My Valentine Crush" Shaquita Smith ("Wicked City") stars alongside Travis Cure ("The Oval") and Jeff Logan ("Double Cross"). The movie follows Krystal Dawson (Smith) on Valentine’s Day as she has trouble with her internet service. An unexpected connection with her internet technician (Cure) leads her to a Valentine’s Day she will never forget. Krystal is forced to evaluate what love means and her current relationship with her boyfriend (Logan).

Falcons Inspire Change, Changemaker of the year David Lee Windecher: The Inspire Change Changemaker award is a new award that the NFL is giving this year as part of their social justice initiative. During the season, each club selected a changemaker – an individual or group of individuals – making a difference in its community with his or her social justice work, either individually or as part of a non-profit organization. David Lee Windecher is the Atlanta Falcons 2022 Inspire Change Changemaker of the Year.

Brittany Sharp shows viewers cute gift ideas for Valentine's Day: Brittany is the principal designer and owner of The Sharp Standard, a wedding and event planning design firm. She's coordinated some of the most memorable events around the country. Today she's giving us tips on some easy and fun Valentine's gift ideas. Follow her on Instagram @TheSharpStandard Visit her website here.

Christal Jordan talks her new book "Dear Alpha Female, it's Not Him, it's You": Valentines Day is a little over a week away, but many women have started celebrating their sister friendships with Galentine’s Day. The book is an interactive guide that takes 21st century single women on a journey to self-appreciation by coaching them through the roles they play in their love lives. Jordan describes the book as a "love letter wrapped in accountability" and shares much of her personal testimony as a career woman who identifies with the "alpha female" and struggled with finding and maintaining a romantic relationship despite achieving success in other areas of her life. "Dear Alpha Female: It's Not Him It's You" is out now. Order your copy here.