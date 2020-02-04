Good Day Atlanta viewer information February 4, 2020

Atlanta museum celebrates Black History year-round:

“I said to myself, ‘Why doesn’t this city, of all cities in the nation, have a Black History Museum?’”

With that one question, veteran filmmaker Dan Moore Sr. created an Atlanta institution which draws tens of thousands of visitors each year — and highlights the achievements of African Americans in Atlanta and beyond.

The APEX Museum — which stands for the African American Panoramic Experience — first opened in 1978, and is now the city’s oldest Black History Museum. Located inside the historic John Wesley Dobbs Building on Auburn Avenue (built in 1910 as the Atlanta School Book Depository), the museum features a large collection of permanent and temporary exhibits focused on the history and culture of people of color. Moore says his goal was to tell the full story of the African American experience, which meant starting the story long before most history books do: “We have to tell the entire story, which means, of course, before slavery.”

Notable exhibits inside the APEX Museum include “Africa the Untold Story,” which traces African history as far back as 5500 BC and notes the huge cultural advancements made by ancient Africans, and “Sweet Auburn Street of Pride,” which includes a full-sized replica of the Yates and Milton Drug Store, one of Atlanta’s first African-American owned businesses.

Regular hours at the APEX Museum are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays. Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for students, military, and guests ages 55 and older. The museum is located at 135 Auburn Avenue Northeast in Atlanta.

Although the longtime motto of the APEX Museum is, “Where Every Month Is Black History Month” — we thought the beginning of February was the perfect time to make a return visit to the Atlanta institution. Click the video player in this article to check out our morning with founder Dan Moore, Sr., learning more about his mission to educate, enlighten, and keep history alive.

WEB LINK: https://www.apexmuseum.org

Jalyn Hall on Good Day Atlanta:

Jalyn Hall a rising star in the entertainment business. He's worked with numerous people in the industry, including Lebron James. Hall talks acting and giving back with Good Day Atlanta' Sharon Lawson. For more information click here.

Final Four in Atlanta:

It's hard to believe, but we're only two months away from the NCAA Men's Final Four. It's Atlanta's fifth time hosting the college basketball championship and aside from the big games happening inside Mercedes Benz Stadium. There are a lot of family-friendly events happening too. Dan Corso, president of the Atlanta Sports Council, joins stops by Good Day Atlanta with more on how you can be part of the action. For more information click here.

Mami Chula on Good Day Atlanta:

Atlanta's Mami Chula is taking DJing to new heights. Chula combines spinning with aerial acrobatics and she demonstrates her skills in the new movie "Bad Boys For Life" with Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

DJ Mami Chula stops by Good Day Atlanta with more on here cameo appearance and unique career. For more information on Mami Chula click here.