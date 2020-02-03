Good Day Atlanta viewer information February 3, 2020

Lip sync battle benefits Alzheimer’s disease research:

If last night’s premiere of “The Masked Singer” has you in the mood for more colorful, energetic, and downright bonkers live performances – an event at the Coca-Cola Roxy later this week will easily fit the bill.

The 3rd Annual Battle for the Brain is happening at the Cobb County venue this Thursday, February 6th at 7:30 p.m. (doors open at 6:00 p.m.). The annual event is presented by Daughter’s Against Alzheimer’s, a non-profit which supports medical research related to Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia, and the money raised will go to Emory University’s Goizueta Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center.

Now, to the fun part. Battle for the Brain is a lip-sync competition during which teams of performers from some of Atlanta’s top organizations (including the Atlanta Falcons Cheerleaders, Delta Air Lines, and Morgan Stanley) compete with full-scale performances of popular songs. We’re talking costumes, makeup, wigs, stage effects…the works! Twelve teams total will compete, and fans can vote for their favorite performer by donating money toward that team’s fundraising goal.

General admission tickets to the 3rd Annual Battle for the Brain are $50, and VIP tickets are $250. The Coca-Cola Roxy is located at The Battery Atlanta, at 800 Battery Avenue Southeast, Suite 500.

All we needed to hear was “lip-sync competition” and the Good Day feature team was immediately speeding toward Cobb County. Click the video player to check out our morning with the Morgan Stanley team, getting some tips for presenting the perfect performance!

Lazy Betty on Good Day Atlanta:

Two food favorites join forces to mix up barbeque and ramen in Atlanta. Chef Ronald Hsu and Lino Yi from Lazy Betty and Chef Nick Dresser from Sweet Auburn Barbeque are joining with their tasty collaboration. For more information on Lazy Betty click here.

Super Bowl commercial breakdown with Mitch Bennett:

Advertising in the Super Bowl is a competitive game to see which advertisement can win over the consumer. Coverage this year set a record price per 30-second commercial at 5.6 million dollars. Chief Creative Officer of Luckie, a full-service marketing solutions agency, who himself created several Super Bowl spots in the past stops by with his top picks. for more information on Mitch Bennett click here.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Cobb County: For more information on the Humane Society of Cobb County click here.

Skype interview with radio personality Jenn Hobby: Jenn Hobby from Jenn & Friends on Star 94.1 weighs in on this year's Super Bowl halftime entertainment featuring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira. She talks to Katie Beasley via Skype about the star-studded night. For more information on Jenn & Friends click here.