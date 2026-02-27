Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 27, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for Feb. 27, 2026:

Kurt and Wyatt Russell talk physical challenges of "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters": Legendary actor Kurt Russell and his real-life son Wyatt are back to battle some big monsters on the small screen in "Monarch: Legacy of Monsters." The Apple TV series returns for a second season Friday, and is set in the Legendary Entertainment Monsterverse — which features titans of terror including Godzilla and Kong. It’s an action-packed, stunt-heavy show for its cast — which isn’t as easy you might think for a former professional hockey player like Wyatt.

"Scream 7" slashes its way into Atlanta’s SCAD Film Studios: "What’s your favorite scary movie?" It’s the bone-chilling question asked in the horror hit "Scream" — and now, there’s an easy answer for the students and faculty at SCAD. "Scream 7" — parts of which were filmed on the school’s Atlanta campus — opens in theaters nationwide Friday, extending the blockbuster slasher franchise which launched with the Wes Craven-directed original film in 1996. In the latest installment, Ghostface is once again targeting Sidney Prescott (series star Neve Campbell), who is now fighting to protect not just herself, but also her daughter. Courtney Cox also returns as determined journalist Gail Weathers — and it’s her character’s production studio that was constructed at Midtown’s SCAD Film Studios. SCAD School of Film and Acting associate dean Karl Rouse says cast and crew filmed at the school early last year.

Burgers With Buck at Christ Cutz BBQ: Buck visits the restaurant to try "The Marcus Burger." Click the video player to see if he gave it a thumbs up. Find out more about the restaurant, here.

Jade Ladson talks new book, and upcoming bridal showcase: For decades, Jade Ladson has been bringing couples' visions to life through her one-of-a-kind weddings.

Now the veteran wedding planner is bringing us behind-the-scenes in her new book. She also has a Bridal show happening next Thursday. Click here to purchase your tickets.



Dr. Eddie Hackler talks about heart month and his new book "Follow your Heart": February is national heart month and heart disease continues to be the number one cause of death in the United States. It’s a reminder of how important prevention awareness — and early detection truly are. Dr. Hack breaks down some tips, and also talks more about his book. Follow him on Instagram @TheBlackDoctor.

The Ramadan Food Festival is back: The event celebrating the holy month is bringing together dozens of vendors and artisans to Norcross. Buck spoke with the festival's founder and the owner of the "Palachinx" food truck joined us with a preview of what festival goers can experience. Purchase your tickets here.

Celebrate National Big Breakfast Day with Signia Hotel: We love breakfast as much as the next person, but there's something unique about this day. Signia Hotel drops in to serve up a tasty breakfast.

Pike Nurseries gives tips on containers featuring Berries & Bulbs: To find a location near you, click here.

Shari Nycole of the Willie Moore Jr. Show gives four ways to shift your algorithms on social media and shift your lives: Life is coming at many of us very fast, and included in that pace is a flood of negative, frustrating, traumatic and even triggering images and rhetoric. A lot of this is spotlighted on social media. Check out the tips below and listen to Shari weekdays from 3-7pm on Praise 102.5.

1.) Don’t like posts that compromise your peace, steal your joy or agitate your anger.

2.) Like and watch what you love and what brings you happiness. Don’t engage in content that doesn’t speak to who you are and/or where you are going.

3.) Evaluate and be honest with yourself about what you like and what you don’t.

4.) Extreme Measure: social media fast.

Pet of the day: Hero Dog Rescue brought in a dog named Fonze for adoption.