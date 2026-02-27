'Scream 7' slashes its way into Atlanta’s SCAD Film Studios

"What’s your favorite scary movie?"

It’s the bone-chilling question asked in the horror hit "Scream" — and now, there’s an easy answer for the students and faculty at SCAD.

"Scream 7" — parts of which were filmed on the school’s Atlanta campus — opens in theatres nationwide Friday, extending the blockbuster slasher franchise which launched with the Wes Craven-directed original film in 1996. In the latest installment, a Ghostface killer is once again targeting Sidney Prescott (series star Neve Campbell), who is now fighting to protect not just herself, but also her daughter.

Courtney Cox also returns as determined journalist Gail Weathers — and it’s her character’s production studio that was constructed at Midtown’s SCAD Film Studios. SCAD School of Film and Acting associate dean Karl Rouse says cast and crew filmed at the school early last year.

"There were a lot of external scenes, so you’re going to see the beautiful, sort of retro look of the SCAD Film Studios here, which is the building that the ’96 Olympic came out of, for example…so this building’s got a lot of history and heritage," he says.

Rouse says 13 SCAD students were also given the opportunity to actually work on the film.

"They were able to be in here, they had the headsets on, they were listening to the whole thing taking place," he explains. "But 650 students are with me here in this building, so they all had eyes on just what does it take to do a Hollywood franchise right in their school."

The "Scream 7" production team also left the set behind, which means it can now be utilized as a working "classroom" for students at SCAD.

To hear more about SCAD’s role in "Scream 7," click the video player in this article.