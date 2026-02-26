Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 26, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta on Feb. 26, 2026:

Paul previews a walking tour highlighting "crime and punishment" in Dahlonega.

Amethyst Davis Breakout Star of Prime Video’s Civil War Spy Drama The Gray House: Produced by Kevin Costner and Morgan Freeman, the eight-episode historical spy thriller tells the true story of a covert Union intelligence network run by four Southern women from inside the Confederacy during the Civil War. It's streaming now on Prime Video. Watch the trailer, here.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominations breakdown with host of Modern Musicology podcast R. Alan Silver: The nominees for this year's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame have been announced, and it's a very diverse group of artists. Alan breaks down who they are, the criteria and who he thinks will make the cut. You can listen to his podcast Modern Musicology wherever you listen to your podcast.



Applications open for UGA School of Medicine: The University of Georgia will welcome its first class of medical students this Fall. Applications for the school of medicine are open now. Joanne spoke with the founding Dean about this new era for the university.



Erica Thomas tells viewers where to grab fresh bread in Atlanta: Cozy winter days call for warm, fresh bread. Whether you enjoy a sandwich, an olive pairing, or simply bread and butter, these Atlanta bakeries offer exceptional loaves available for pickup.

Baz Luhrmann talks upcoming Elvia documentary "EPiC": Elvis sings and tells his story like never before in a new cinematic experience from visionary filmmaker Baz Luhrmann

Pet of the Day: Paws Atlanta brings in Raleigh for adoption.