Walking tour highlights 'crime and punishment' in Dahlonega

Crime doesn’t pay…even in a town that’s quite literally built on gold.

We’re talking about Dahlonega, the North Georgia city with a seriously rich history. And from bank robberies to great escapes and moonshine to murder, the less-glittering side of Georgia’s "Gold City" is in the spotlight thanks to a special experience being hosted by the Dahlonega Gold Museum.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we tagged along on the Crime and Punishment Historical Walking Tour, a roughly 45-minute tour that takes visitors on a "true crime trek" around the city. The museum has been hosting the tour since earlier this month, and there are three remaining dates: today (2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.), Sunday, March 1st (2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.) and Thursday, March 5th (2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.). Tour leaders say the experience focuses on law and order in Dahlonega, sharing the stories of some sensational crimes and those involved in both committing and solving them.

The Dahlonega Gold Museum Historic Site is a perfect place for the tour to begin, of course; it happens to be located inside the 1836 Lumpkin County Courthouse, which is one of the oldest courthouse buildings in the state. Along with learning more about the area’s "gold rush" — which began in the 1820s and led to the opening of a United States branch mint in Dahlonega in 1838 — visitors to the museum can also check out original courthouse features including the judge’s chambers.

Admission to the Crime and Punishment Historical Walking Tour is $5, and tour leaders recommend wearing comfortable shoes (the tour follows a path on paved or brick sidewalk). The Dahlonega Gold Museum Historic Site is located at 1 Public Square in Dahlonega. For more information on the walking tour, click here.

The Source: Information for this story comes from the Georgia State Parks website and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken




