Good Day Atlanta viewer information: February 26, 2020

Panola Mountain “morphs” into fiery red landscape:

The Good Day feature team made a few New Year’s resolutions for 2020, and one of them was to visit at least one state park every month for the entire year. Last month, we reached new heights at Etowah Indian Mounds State Historic Site in Cartersville. Now, we’re doing some climbing again — this time, up a granite outcropping that undergoes a colorful transition this time of year.

We spent the morning exploring Panola Mountain State Park, located on more than 1,600 acres in Stockbridge and part of the Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area. Home to a pair of lakes, 25 miles of hiking trails, tree-climbing programs, and an archery range, the real star of the state park its the 100-acre granite outcropping known as Panola Mountain, which is carefully preserved and contains a unique ecosystem of plants and wildlife. This time of year, the rare and stunning diamorpha begins blooming — you’ll know it when you see the vivid red succulent leaves in shallow pools of water on the mountain.

The Arabia Mountain National Heritage Area, by the way, is one of only three such designated areas in the state. It also includes Arabia Mountain (another granite outcropping featuring the red diamorpha), the Flat Rock Archives, and the Monastery of the Holy Spirit, home to Trappist Monks.

Panola Mountain State Park is located at 2620 Highway 155 Southwest in Stockbridge, straddling both Henry and Rockdale Counties. Park hours are 7 a.m. until dark daily, and office hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Admission to the park is free with a $5 parking fee.

WEB LINK:

Advertisement

Dr. Jeannine Jannot on Good Day Atlanta:

What are the warning signs that your teenager is stressed out? Dr. Jeannine Jannot offers tips for parents that may suspect a problem. For more information click here.

R&B Artist Sammie:

R&B artist Sammie visits Good Day Atlanta to talk about the upcoming Millennium Tour and his music. Sammie is a singer and songwriter best known for his 1999 hit single, "I Like It," from his debut album, "From the Bottom to the Top." He returned with his second studio and self-titled album, "Sammie" in 2006. Since then, he has released several EPs, mixtapes, and albums including "Indigo," "Coming of Age," and "Everlasting."

Sammie has announced via Instagram that he will be releasing a new album in 2020 after the completion of The Millennium Tour 2020. For tickets to the Millennium Tour and more information on Sammie click here.

Skype interview with Maria More from 107.5 and 97.5:

Ways Exercise Can Improve Your Mood with Mara More. See her tips below. For more information click here.

Exercise is a powerful depression fighter. Exercise can be an effective anti-anxiety treatment. Endorphins from exercise can help reduce stress.

Pet of the day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day, click here.