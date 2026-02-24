Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 24, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for Feb. 24, 2026:

John Lennon’s "Lost Weekend" documented through photography exhibit: Beatles legend John Lennon called it his "Lost Weekend" — but thanks to the photography of May Pang, that 18-month period will never be lost to fans. Roswell’s Mimms Museum of Technology & Art presents the fascinating exhibit "The Lost Weekend - The Photography of May Pang" Tuesdays and Wednesday, giving guests a chance to view and purchase Pang’s candid works and meet the photographer herself (who will autograph its purchased at the exhibition).

The Fulton County Department of Arts & Culture will present FACE The Icons: A Candid Conversation — an intentional, solution-driven gathering designed to equip young men ages 18–24 with real tools for leadership, creative careers, financial literacy, and personal growth. Alyse spoke with David Manuel, Director of Fulton County Arts & Culture, and Stevie Baggs Jr., actor, author, and former NFL standout. The event is Wednesday at Morehouse College.

Danielle Kennedy who stars as "Agnes Festersen" on Peacock's new hit show, 'The Burbs': Rob and Samira Fisher, a young couple and new parents, relocate to Rob's childhood home on Ashfield Place, a quaint cul-de-sac in the idyllic suburb of Hinkley Hills. Their quiet life quickly unravels when a mysterious man moves into the house across the street — a creepy Victorian that has been abandoned for over twenty years. The show is streaming on Peacock now, watch the trailer here.

Kevin Egan talks the latest in World Cup content: Although some of the country may be under blizzard advisories, Kevin explains why the countries for the World Cup are prime locations. Also, some global stars rush to play in MLS before the World Cup. Kevin has these details and more.

Christal Jordan has the latest in entertainment headlines: Christal discusses the BAFTA Awards backlash, after a man who claims to suffer from Tourettes yells out slurs during the ceremony. Plus, there's a movie coming soon about how Breakfast at Tiffany's was made.

Pet of the day: FurKids brought in Jojo.