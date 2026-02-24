John Lennon’s 'Lost Weekend' documented through photography exhibit

The Brief "The Lost Weekend - The Photography of May Pang" is on view at Roswell’s Mimms Museum of Technology & Art on Tuesday, February 24th and Wednesday, February 25th. The exhibition features candid photographs taken by Lennon’s personal assistant and romantic partner during the so-called "Lost Weekend" period from 1973 to 1975. May Pang will appear at the museum with her work, and will autograph items purchased at the exhibition.



Beatles legend John Lennon called it his "Lost Weekend" — but thanks to the photography of May Pang, that 18-month period will never be lost to fans.

Roswell’s Mimms Museum of Technology & Art presents the fascinating exhibit "The Lost Weekend - The Photography of May Pang" on Tuesday and Wednesday, giving guests a chance to view and purchase Pang’s candid works and meet the photographer herself (who will autograph items purchased at the exhibition).

Pang was Lennon’s personal assistant and romantic partner during the so-called "Lost Weekend" period from 1973 to 1975, during which time the Beatles musician was separated from Yoko Ono and achieved success with projects like the chart-topping hit "Whatever Gets You thru the Night." Pang wrote about her time with Lennon in her 1983 book "Loving John," and now tours with her incredible collection of candid photographs.

"The Lost Weekend - The Photography of May Pang" at the Mimms Museum of Technology & Art is presented by the Ann Jackson Gallery and free to the public; and all photographs are available to purchase. Exhibit hours are Noon to 7:00 p.m., and the museum is located at 5000 Commerce Parkway in Roswell.

For more information on May Pang and the photography exhibit, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning chat with the photographer about her life and career.

The Source: Information for this article comes from publicity materials provided by Rock Art Show and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.



