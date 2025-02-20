Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 20, 2025

Here are the special segments and guests for Good Day Atlanta on Feb. 20, 2025.

Paul Previews the Renegade Film Festival in Marietta

The Renegade Film Festival returns to Marietta’s iconic Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre on Friday, February 21, and Saturday, February 22, with a lineup that’s terrifyingly good. From cutting-edge horror films by emerging voices to a cult classic celebrating 40 "electric" years, this year’s festival promises chills and thrills.

Memes and Nightmares on Hulu

Memes & Nightmares is a hilarious and insightful satirical film that dives into the vibrant world of NBA Twitter. Guided by the witty and iconic social media personality Josiah Johnson (aka King Josiah) and his equally hilarious co-star Jamel Johnson, the film is now available on Hulu.

Five Years Later: America Reflects on the Pandemic

As we approach the five-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pew Research Center has released a new report, published on Feb. 12, exploring Americans’ views on the crisis. Click here for report.

Grammy-Nominated Producer OG Parker Launches Songwriters Camp

Nine-time Grammy-nominated producer OG Parker is preparing for his upcoming songwriters camp, drawing from his experiences working alongside industry legends, including a recent collaboration with Dallas Austin.

The camp offers an immersive learning experience, providing both established and emerging talents with hands-on training, mentorship, and networking opportunities. Applications are currently open for this exclusive program, where participants will gain direct insights into Parker’s production techniques, industry expertise, and creative process.

Chadwick Boyd’s Cottage Cheese Biscuits & Online Classes

Many people still say they’re afraid to make biscuits, but food and lifestyle expert Chadwick Boyd is here to take the fear away! With a foolproof technique and a higher-protein recipe using cottage cheese, he’ll show you how to "Press & Pop" your way to perfect biscuits. Click here to sign up for class.