Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 20, 2025

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 20, 2025 12:52pm EST
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta - Here are the special segments and guests for Good Day Atlanta on Feb. 20, 2025. 

Paul Previews the Renegade Film Festival in Marietta

Renegade Film Festival happening in Marietta

The Renegade Film Festival in Marietta this weekend will feature horror film's next great voices.

The Renegade Film Festival returns to Marietta’s iconic Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre on Friday, February 21, and Saturday, February 22, with a lineup that’s terrifyingly good. From cutting-edge horror films by emerging voices to a cult classic celebrating 40 "electric" years, this year’s festival promises chills and thrills.

READ FULL STORY

Memes and Nightmares on Hulu

Josiah Johnson talks about Memes and Nightmares

Josiah Johnson, who is known as the NBA's Meme King, joined Good Day Atlanta on Thursday to share more about "Memes and Nightmares."

Memes & Nightmares is a hilarious and insightful satirical film that dives into the vibrant world of NBA Twitter. Guided by the witty and iconic social media personality Josiah Johnson (aka King Josiah) and his equally hilarious co-star Jamel Johnson, the film is now available on Hulu. 

Five Years Later: America Reflects on the Pandemic

Alec Tyson talks COVID 19

Alec Tyson joins Good Day Atlanta to talk about the impact of COVID 19 five years later.

As we approach the five-year anniversary of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pew Research Center has released a new report, published on Feb. 12, exploring Americans’ views on the crisis. Click here for report. 

Grammy-Nominated Producer OG Parker Launches Songwriters Camp

OG Parker hosting music camp

Grammy Award winner OG Parker joined Good Day Atlanta on Thursday to talk about a producers and songwriters camp that he will be hosting soon and his latest album.

Nine-time Grammy-nominated producer OG Parker is preparing for his upcoming songwriters camp, drawing from his experiences working alongside industry legends, including a recent collaboration with Dallas Austin.

The camp offers an immersive learning experience, providing both established and emerging talents with hands-on training, mentorship, and networking opportunities. Applications are currently open for this exclusive program, where participants will gain direct insights into Parker’s production techniques, industry expertise, and creative process.

Chadwick Boyd’s Cottage Cheese Biscuits & Online Classes

Chadwick Boyd shares biscuit recipe

Chef Chadwick Boyd joined Good Day Atlanta on Feb. 20 to share his cottage cheese biscuit recipe.

Many people still say they’re afraid to make biscuits, but food and lifestyle expert Chadwick Boyd is here to take the fear away! With a foolproof technique and a higher-protein recipe using cottage cheese, he’ll show you how to "Press & Pop" your way to perfect biscuits. Click here to sign up for class. 

