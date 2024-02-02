Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 2, 2024

Backstage at the Fox Theatre with the stars of "Hamilton":

Following blockbuster engagements at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre back in 2018 and again in 2021, the Broadway musical "Hamilton" is back for a third time — and fans aren’t wasting a second snatching up tickets to be in "the room where it happens."

"Hamilton" opened at the Fox Theatre on Tuesday evening as part of the 2023-2024 Broadway in Atlanta season, and will remain on the storied stage through the end of February. The current tour stars Pierre Jean Gonzalez in the title role of Alexander Hamilton and Deon’te Goodman as his rival Aaron Burr, roles originated on Broadway by Tony Award winners Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom, Jr.

Speaking of the Tony Awards, let’s run down the list of Hamilton’s accolades: the show took home eleven Tony Awards following its Broadway opening in 2015; it also won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama and a Kennedy Center Honor for its creators. Oh, and did we mention the Grammy Award for its cast album, which also happens to be the best-selling cast album in history?

Look, we could go on and on about the reasons "Hamilton" has become such a major part of pop culture, but chances are you’d be a lot happier just seeing the show and finding out for yourself. Tickets are on sale now, and "Hamilton" runs for eight shows a week at the Fox Theatre through Feb. 25 — for more information, click here.

Rev. Run on "Kings From Queens: The Run-D.M.C. Story" is the never-been-told story of the most influential rap group in the history of music: Joseph "Rev Run" Simmons, Darryl "DMC" McDaniels, and Jason "Jam Master Jay" Mizell met on the streets of Hollis, Queens before these hip-hop legends would go on to legitimize a genre of music that critics labeled a fad. Their influence on culture shattered racial barriers, making them international stars and fashion leaders of the ‘80s. After a series of life-changing events and challenges, including the murder of their beloved DJ, Jam Master Jay, Rev Run, and DMC reunite to tell their story and celebrate the genre of music they established.

To help kick off the biggest week in sports, Sean McAllister gives us details on what's happening around Sin City and the big game: Veteran TV reporter-anchor and current co-host of the "Vegas Revealed" podcast gives his top five list for Super Bowl LVIII. Hosting the Super Bowl for the first time, Las Vegas expects more than 330,000 visitors, which may generate a whopping $1 billion in revenue for the week. The Super Bowl is expected to break visitation numbers for the event. With the explosion of residencies by iconic entertainers and a new, cutting-edge stadium, Las Vegas continues to break all records across the entertainment, sports and business worlds. Given the global media frenzy with the city and the game during Super Bowl week, Sean will cut through the clutter and put all of the excitement into perspective.

Westside Motor Lounge is doing a huge Mardi Gras party in honor of carnival season on the weekend of Feb. 10: They’ll have tons of Mardi Gras-inspired food, because the chef is from New Orleans, specialty drinks, oysters galore, a brass band - the whole 9 yards. Chef George Lopez and bar manager Kelsey Kenny shared some easy-to-make-at-home favorite dishes and cocktails for Fat Tuesday and Mardi Gras parties. For more information click here.

Darlene Jackson gives us tips on meditation: Catch Darlene on the Nightly Spirit from 7 to 11 on Praise 102.5