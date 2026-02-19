Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb.19, 2026

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for Feb. 19, 2026:

Bert’s Big Adventure hosts 23rd annual send-off celebration: This morning, a dozen incredible children and their families left the Hilton Atlanta Airport and began their journey to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando. Bert’s Big Adventure is the nonprofit organization founded by recently-retired radio personality Bert Weiss, and operates with a mission to provide an all-expenses-paid five-day trip to Walt Disney World for kids with chronic and terminal illnesses and their families.

Atlanta Falcons Girls Flag Football week: It's a weeklong celebration from Feb. 15–21 that will feature a clinic for nearly 300 players (Feb. 17) and an All-Star Game with the state's top athletes (Feb. 21) both hosted at the Falcons’ facility in Flowery Branch. GHSA announced that girls flag will get its own standalone championship day at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Tanner Thomason of Fox Soul's Side Dish talks the latest in entertainment headlines: Netflix's America's Next Top Model documentary is making headlines for many different topics, and Shia Labeouf was arrested in New Orleans. Tanner has the details.

History’s Greatest Picks with Mike Wolfe: The series will follow host, executive producer, and ultimate treasure hunter, American Pickers’s Mike Wolfe as he dives into the intriguing stories and astonishing values behind legendary treasures, relics, and artifacts from history. Watch a preview, here.

Skye Estroff shares 4 metro Atlanta spots to get a taste of Italy: Check out the list of locations below, as well as a simple classic Campari Cocktail recipe.

Classic Campari Cocktail - Americano

1.5oz Campari

1.5 oz Vermouth

3 oz club soda

Pet of the day: Paws Atlanta brings in Aelin. For more information, visit their website.