Bert’s Big Adventure hosts 23rd annual send-off celebration

The Magic Kingdom is about to get even more magical!

This morning, a dozen incredible children and their families left the Hilton Atlanta Airport and began their journey to Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando thanks to Bert’s Big Adventure — and Good Day Atlanta was right there to send them off with a smile!

Bert’s Big Adventure is the nonprofit organization founded by recently-retired radio personality Bert Weiss, and operates with a mission to provide an all-expenses-paid five-day trip to Walt Disney World for kids with chronic and terminal illnesses and their families. This morning’s celebration was the 23rd annual send-off, and included a live radio broadcast by Bert and his former co-host and fellow board member, Kristin Klingshirn, who now hosts her own afternoon show on Q99.7.

But the stars of the morning, of course, were this year’s BBA kiddos: Asher, Ayden, Brooke, Forrest, Gunner, Jameson, Josiah, Kenken, Lani, Manny, Rowan, and Sebastian. And as soon as the celebration wrapped up at 10:00 a.m., they and their families headed to the airport to fly to Florida, where the fun really begins. And it doesn’t end following the trip; Bert’s Big Adventure provides year-round programming and support, including hosting "family reunions" for past participants.

For more information on Bert’s Big Adventure, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning bidding the families bon voyage!