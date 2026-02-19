Rising rap star Lil Poppa dies days after releasing new single
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Florida-based rapper Lil Poppa died Wednesday in Fulton County, according to the medical examiner.
Lil Poppa dies
What we know:
The rapper, whose real name was Janarious Mykel Wheeler, died at 11:23 a.m. Wednesday, as first reported by TMZ. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that Wheeler, 25, is scheduled for an autopsy on Thursday.
As of Thursday morning, a cause of death has not been released.
Who is Lil Poppa?
Dig deeper:
Wheeler was signed to Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group and had released several hit tracks in recent years, including "Love & War," "Mind Over Matter," and "HAPPY TEARS." TMZ reports his most recent album, "Almost Normal Again," was released in August, and he debuted a new single titled "Out of Town Bae" just five days before his death. Wheeler was scheduled to perform next month in New Orleans.
The Source: Information in the article about Lil Poppa's death came from the medical examiner's office. Information on who Lil Poppa was is from TMZ reporting.