Rising rap star Lil Poppa dies days after releasing new single

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  February 19, 2026 9:09am EST
Fulton County
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 13: Lil Poppa performs onstage at Little Caesars Arena on November 13, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

    • CMG rapper Lil Poppa, born Janarious Wheeler, passed away Wednesday morning in Fulton County at the age of 25.
    • The Fulton County Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy today to determine the cause of death.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Florida-based rapper Lil Poppa died Wednesday in Fulton County, according to the medical examiner.

The rapper, whose real name was Janarious Mykel Wheeler, died at 11:23 a.m. Wednesday, as first reported by TMZ. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that Wheeler, 25, is scheduled for an autopsy on Thursday.

As of Thursday morning, a cause of death has not been released.

Wheeler was signed to Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group and had released several hit tracks in recent years, including "Love & War," "Mind Over Matter," and "HAPPY TEARS." TMZ reports his most recent album, "Almost Normal Again," was released in August, and he debuted a new single titled "Out of Town Bae" just five days before his death. Wheeler was scheduled to perform next month in New Orleans.

The Source: Information in the article about Lil Poppa's death came from the medical examiner's office. Information on who Lil Poppa was is from TMZ reporting. 

