Rising rap star Lil Poppa dies days after releasing new single

article

The Brief CMG rapper Lil Poppa, born Janarious Wheeler, passed away Wednesday morning in Fulton County at the age of 25. The Fulton County Medical Examiner is conducting an autopsy today to determine the cause of death.



Florida-based rapper Lil Poppa died Wednesday in Fulton County, according to the medical examiner.

Lil Poppa dies

What we know:

The rapper, whose real name was Janarious Mykel Wheeler, died at 11:23 a.m. Wednesday, as first reported by TMZ. The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office stated that Wheeler, 25, is scheduled for an autopsy on Thursday.

As of Thursday morning, a cause of death has not been released.

Who is Lil Poppa?

Dig deeper:

Wheeler was signed to Yo Gotti’s Collective Music Group and had released several hit tracks in recent years, including "Love & War," "Mind Over Matter," and "HAPPY TEARS." TMZ reports his most recent album, "Almost Normal Again," was released in August, and he debuted a new single titled "Out of Town Bae" just five days before his death. Wheeler was scheduled to perform next month in New Orleans.