Good Day Atlanta viewer information February 18, 2020

Acting legends bring “Middletown” to Marietta: It’s a play about two couples and the ups and down they experience through life. And with essentially no set or any special effects, Dan Clancy’s Middletown depends on four strong actors to make the audience feel invested in those couples and their stories.

Good news — the current production of Middletown at Marietta’s The Strand Theatre doesn’t just have four strong actors. It’s got four film, television, and Broadway legends.

Didi Conn, Sandy Duncan, Adrian Zmed, and Donny Most star in Middletown, opening at The Strand Theatre tonight and running for eight performances. Conn is best known to audiences as “Frenchy” from the blockbuster movie musical Grease and its sequel, Grease 2, and boasts a long list of TV, film, and theatre credits. Duncan is a three-time Tony Award nominee (including a nomination for her acclaimed turn as the title character in Peter Pan) and famously starred in the hit television series “The Hogan Family.” Speaking of hit TV shows, Adrian Zmed shot to stardom as Romano on “T.J. Hooker” and has appeared on stages across the country, and Donny Most will forever be linked to his character “Ralph Malph” from “Happy Days” and release his jazz album D Most: Mostly Swinging in 2017.

Directed by Tony Award winner Seth Greenleaf, Middletown continues performances through Sunday, February 23rd at The Strand Theatre, located at 117 North Park Square in Marietta. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. each evening, with matinee performances on Saturday and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Tickets start at $39 and may be purchased online here.

We spent the morning at The Strand, sitting down the with show’s cast members and learning more about why the veterans decided Middletown was a place they just couldn’t resist visiting.

http://www.middletownplay.com/

Storm Reid talks about the "Invisible Man" on Good Day Atlanta: What you can't can hurt you in a new movie inspired by a classic monster. A woman escapes an abusive relationship , but then eerie coincidences begin to turn life-threatning. One of the stars is a young actress who is originally from Atlanta. Storm Rieid stops by to talk about "The Invisible Man." For more information on "The Invisible Man," click here.

ChooseATL reaches out to Gen Z and milliennial talent: The Metro Atlanta Chamber is unveiling a fresh approach to attact and retain Millennials and Generation Z talent. ChooseATL has created a website that speaks directly to locals, newcomers and future residents with a clever message, come for the hustle, stay for the culture. Chief Brand and Communications Officer for ChooseATL, Deisha Barnett stops by with more. For more information click here.

Skype interview with Ally Lynn: A local teenager helped lauch the dance craze called "Renegade" and then Jalaiah Harmon got the chance to perform it in front of the crowd at the NBA All Star game this weekend. Radio/TV personality Ally Lynn talks to Good Day Atlanta's Katie Beasley about the all the hype behind the dance. For more information on Ally Lynn visit her on social media @HeyAllyLynn .

Pet of the day from FurKids: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day visit them on social media @furkidsinc .