Good Day Atlanta viewer information: February 17, 2025

The Color Purple in Eatonton:

Georgia’s own Alice Walker was born in the small town of Eatonton in February 1944, and went on to make history with her Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, "The Color Purple."

Now, for the first time ever, the Tony-winning musical adaptation of Walker’s masterpiece will be performed in her hometown, as part of an exciting new series at The Plaza Arts Center.

"The Color Purple" opens Saturday, Feb. 22 at The Plaza Arts Center, with performances continuing on Sunday, Feb. 23 and Feb. 27 through March 1. The musical is the first in the Young Director Series, created by the center in partnership with Rashawd Ford, who will serve as director and choreographer for the inaugural production.

Ford is no stranger to "The Color Purple," having made his professional theatre debut in the ensemble of Aurora Theater’s 2024 production of the hit musical (which we featured right here on Good Day Atlanta — you can watch it here). And the musical, of course, reached an even wider audience in late 2023, when the film adaptation starring Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson, and the Oscar-nominated Danielle Brooks opened in theatres nationwide.

Alice Walker’s literary legacy is honored in her hometown of Eatonton through Georgia Writers Museum, which is located at 109 South Jefferson Avenue and features exhibits dedicated to Walker and fellow local writers Flannery O’Connor and Joel Chandler Harris.

For more information on "The Color Purple" at The Plaza Arts Center, click here — tickets are $25 per person and available for purchase online.

