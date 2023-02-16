Good Day Atlanta viewer information: February 16, 2023

Trolls: Save the Humans by Thomas Dambo:

You’ve heard the old saying, "One man’s trash is another man’s treasure."

But in the case of the latest exhibition to take over Atlanta Botanical Garden, one person’s trash has become everyone else’s trolls.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got a first look at "Trolls: Save the Humans by Thomas Dambo," a larger-than-life installation officially opening at Atlanta Botanical Garden on Feb. 18. The Atlanta exhibition will feature six of artist Dambo’s trolls, which range in size from 16 to 50 feet tall and are entirely constructed out of reclaimed wood. The Denmark-born artist says using such materials in his work is a way to highlight the importance of recycling — and to inspire visitors to rethink the idea of "trash."

Thomas Dambo is world-famous for his trolls, which have been seen in countries including France, Germany, China, and South Korea. But Trolls: Save the Humans is a world-premiere exhibition, which Atlanta Botanical Garden staffers say is particularly exiting for our city. The exhibition is set to remain at the Garden through Sept. 17, and is produced by Atlanta-based Imagine Exhibitions in collaboration with the artist

Dambo has been hard at work here in Atlanta, helping install the exhibition and making sure his incredible creations are right at home at Atlanta Botanical Garden. And this morning, we were fortunate enough to spend some time with the artist, watching him work and learning more about his artistic vision. Click the video player in this article to hear from the artist — and click here for more information on Trolls: Save the Humans by Thomas Dambo.

Jermelle Simon talks his role in Netflix's "The Upshaws": The suave, handsome, hardworking father of three is the "American dream" personified. Returning for a third season, his popular Netflix sitcom series, "The Upshaws’ will return to the streaming today, with brand-new episodes. Simon discussed the upcoming season which also stars Mike Epps, Wanda Sykes, and Kim Fields. He also discussed his other projects including his fitness company, JRambo HIIT, his illustrious career overall, as well as his incredible journey from Footlocker manager to reading scripts at Denzel Washington’s house and becoming a leading man in the entertainment industry.

Chef Darryl of "Next Level Chef" season 2: Chef Darryl Taylor (who has done work with The Grammys and cooked for Samuel L. Jackson, Nene Leakes, Phaedra Parks and more) will be on this next season of Next Level Chef! He's been living in Atlanta for over 20 years and is excited to rep his city on a national level. Watch it tonight at 8 on Fox 5.

Courtney Hammond gives recap of Noir Fashion Week and tips on achieving these looks for less: Courtney A. Hammonds, hailed as "The Dean of Fashion", is a multidimensional storyteller with 20 plus years of expertise across the fashion, academic and human resource sectors. Keep up with him on social media @imdrcah

Erica Key talks keeping on track with your health: We are now 46 days into the new year. And, if your resolution included health and fitness goals, how are you doing? Erica A. Thomas gives some restaurant locations for you to keep your health journey moving strong. Keep up with her on social media @EatingwithErica



