Good Day Atlanta viewer information February 15, 2021

New tea house adds some "spice" to downtown Alpharetta: Nothing warms up a cold February morning like a cup of hot tea. And thanks to an enterprising Metro Atlanta couple with a passion for ginger, downtown Alpharetta is practically in the middle of a heat wave!

Angela Avery and Karl Walbrook are the owners of The Ginger Room, a juice, coffee and tea house opening today in downtown Alpharetta. Avery and Walbrook previously founded Ginger Yums, a line of all-natural ginger juices, which they’ve been selling a local farmer’s markets since 2018. Now, the couple plans to sell those juices and an array of coffees, teas, and baked goods at The Ginger Room, which is housed in Alpharetta’s historic Skelton-Teasley House, built in 1856.

Now, let’s spill a little tea (so to speak). Visitors in the mood for a real tea experience can book an afternoon or high tea, which may be hosted in one of three locations: The Parlor, The Walbrook Room or The Parterre (garden patio). That outdoor patio space is one of the largest in town, with seating available for group of up to twenty guests. Online ordering will also be available for customers who’d like to pick up their tea, coffee or ginger juice.

The Ginger Room is located at 61 Roswell Street in Alpharetta; click here for more information. And click the video player to check out our morning enjoying a high tea experience and learning a little more about this unique new addition to Metro Atlanta.

Heart Health with Dr. Taz: It's American Hearth Month and heart disease remains the leading cause of death. For many it can be a silent killer, but there are things we can do to help lower our risk. Dr. Taz Bhatia joins us this morning with some steps to a healther heart. For more information on Dr. Taz click here.

"Queen Sugar" stars on Good Day Atlanta: The fifth season of "Queen Sugar" on OWN returns with the exciting news that it has been renewed through season six. The Bordelon's family drama continues to evolve as tragedy fuels into triumph while dealingwith stories plucked from the headlines. We talk to the stars of the show Tina Lifford and Tina Good with a preview of the new season. For more information on "Queen Sugar," click here.

Dr. Neil Winawer joins us from the Emory School of Medicine to talk about the latest COVID-19 news. For information on Dr. Neil Winawer or his live COVID-19 Q&A follow him on Instagram @neilwinawer.

Jenn Hobby joins us from Atlanta's Star 94 and podcast "The Friendzy," joins us to talk about the latest Royal Baby announcement. For more information click here.