Good Day Atlanta viewer information: February 14, 2022

Dinner is served! Alpharetta Restaurant Week returns:

Alpharetta Restaurant Week returns next week, but you know that we’re an impatient bunch here at Good Day Atlanta. So, we decided to spend a morning getting a delicious preview at three of the city’s top culinary destinations!

This morning, we quite literally ate our way through Avalon in Alpharetta, spotlighting the eclectic cuisines featured at Barleygarden Kitchen & Craft Bar, Colletta, and Branch and Barrel.

In case you’ve missed our segments on Alpharetta Restaurant Week in the past (you can watch last year’s here), the annual event is organized by the Alpharetta Convention & Visitors Bureau and aims to spotlight the city’s diverse restaurant lineup and help drive new visitors to the establishments. This year, more than 30 restaurants are part of the week, and each will offer a specially priced three-course dinner menu ranging from $25 to $50 (and some three-course lunch menus, too) which showcase signature dishes and local favorites.

Organizers say this year’s event is particularly important, given the challenges facing the restaurant industry over the past two years. For those patrons still uncomfortable with eating out or unable to do so, many of the restaurants are offering their prix fixe menus for take-out orders and several also feature outdoor dining spaces.

So, hungry yet? Alpharetta Restaurant Week launches Sunday, Feb. 20 and continues through Saturday, Feb. 26; for a full lineup of participating restaurants, click here. And click the video player to check out our morning getting a first look — or, make that a "first taste" — of this year’s big event!

Valentine's Day food with Publix Aprons Cooking School: Chef Neelma Patel joins us with her Cinnamon Spice-Baked Caramel Pecan Cups recipe. For more information click here. See recipe below.

Cinnamon Spice-Baked Caramel-Pecan Cups

Total Time - 40 minutes (Makes 36 servings)

Ingredients:

1 (16 oz) box frozen phyllo dough

6 tablespoons (+1/2 cup) unsalted butter, divided

1/4 cup coconut oil

2 (24-count) nonstick mini muffin tin pans

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

1/4 cup salted caramel

1/4 cup corn syrup

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 cup heavy cream

10 oz chopped pecans

Steps:

1. Thaw phyllo dough. Preheat oven to 375°F. Line baking sheets with parchment paper and set aside. Add 6 tablespoons butter and coconut oil to microwave-safe bowl; microwave on HIGH in 30 second intervals until melted (do not boil); stir to blend.

2. Place 1 sheet phyllo on work surface. Lightly brush with melted butter. Repeat 3 more times (4 sheets total). Cut phyllo stack into 12 squares and place each square into a mini muffin tin, pressing to the bottom and sides to form a cup (dough should slightly overhang edges). Repeat process to fill 36 mini muffin cups (add 1/2 tablespoon water to empty muffin cups).

3. Combine in medium saucepot: remaining 1/2 cup butter, dark brown sugar, salted caramel, corn syrup, and ground cinnamon until blended. Bring to boil over medium-high; cook 3 minutes without stirring. Stir in pecans and heavy cream until blended, then remove from heat. Spoon pecan mixture evenly into prepared phyllo cups (fill no more than halfway full). Bake 15–17 minutes until phyllo is crisp, Remove from oven and cool completely before serving.

Ad Expert Stephanie Naman talks this year's Super Bowl Commercials: Stephanie reveals how well brands did this year with Super Bowl advertising. She'll also mention how brands get their money’s worth when they’re paying up to $7 million for 30 seconds, and which commercials were some of the best this year.

R&B-pop singer Aiyana-Lee will release her debut project: In time for Valentine's Day, HITCO released "Wednesday's Child (Side A)" from Aiyana-Lee. It's the singer's debut project. The seven-track project will lead into a forthcoming full-length album "Wednesday's Child," out later this year.

Radio host Kierra M talks Super LVI halftime show: Hip-Hop took over the Super Bowl stage this year! Dr. Dre was in charge of it all and brought out some of music's top hip-hop artists. Kierra M talks about the half-time show.