Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 12, 2025

River Flood Warning
from THU 7:56 AM EST until FRI 10:00 PM EST, Heard County, Coweta County, Carroll County
River Flood Warning
until THU 7:19 PM EST, Walton County, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 2:23 AM EST, Rockdale County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 3:07 PM EST, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:04 PM EST, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:03 PM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 PM EST, Gwinnett County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:50 AM EST until THU 2:00 PM EST, Fulton County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:35 AM EST until THU 12:00 PM EST, Fulton County, DeKalb County
River Flood Warning
from THU 11:23 AM EST until FRI 2:00 AM EST, Fulton County, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
until THU 5:52 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Forsyth County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:53 PM EST, Forsyth County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Forsyth County, Cherokee County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Cobb County, Fulton County, Cherokee County, Haralson County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Fulton County, Cobb County, Cherokee County, Spalding County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Gwinnett County, Forsyth County, Gwinnett County, DeKalb County, Cobb County, Cherokee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 6:49 AM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Fayette County, Spalding County, Clayton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM EST, Douglas County, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
from THU 2:36 AM EST until THU 4:00 PM EST, DeKalb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:50 AM EST, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
from THU 3:43 AM EST until THU 12:00 PM EST, Cobb County, Cherokee County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:37 PM EST, Cobb County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 12:00 AM EST, Cobb County, Fulton County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:38 AM EST, Cherokee County

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 12, 2025

Published  February 12, 2025 11:01am EST
FOX 5 Atlanta

Atlanta - Here are today's special guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta. 

Interview with Alvin Ailey director

FOX 5's Paul Milliken interviews director Matthew Rushing with the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, which is performing at Fox Theatre.

Alvin Ailey Returns to Atlanta: It just wouldn’t be February in Atlanta without a run of spectacular performances from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. And this year’s shows at the Fox Theatre will be especially poignant, as dancers pay tribute to their late artistic director, Judith Jamison. The legendary Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to the Fox tonight through Sunday for six performances as part of the company’s 2025 national tour. The engagement opens tonight with College Night, during which dancers will perform the world-premiere "Finding Free" and the 25th anniversary staging of "Grace," set to music by artist Duke Ellington, Peven Everett, and Fela Kuti. 

Casting Call for Feb. 12, 2025

Tess Hammock joins Good Day Atlanta to talk about productions in Georgia who are currently hiring extras and more.

Casting Call Tess with Hammock: There are a ton of new shows casting for extras, and some behind the scenes work too. Tess has the details. Keep up with her on social @CastingCallWithTess

Jessica Hayes talks prom dresses

Jessica Hayes from House of Avid joined Good Day Atlanta to talk about her Prom Queen Pop-Up Shop Tour.

Free community prom dress exhibit hosted by Atlanta resident, Jessica Hayes of House of Avid: Jessica Hayes will debut her latest collection of prom fashions at her 8th annual ‘Prom Queen Tour’ pop-up shop, in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday, Feb 16th, and in LaGrange, GA on Sunday, February 23. The pop-up shop allows attendees to purchase their looks at a special rate, and have on-the-spot custom design consultations. Another perk of the pop-up shop is the freebies! One lucky girl will be the recipient of a free prom dress, and several girls will have the opportunity to win free bundles and wigs, makeup and skincare products and prom accessories. For more information and to RSVP click here. 

Spring training begins for Atlanta Braves

Spring training is now underway in Florida for the Atlanta Braves. Miles Garrett reporting.

Braves Spring Training: The Atlanta Braves Spring Training kicks off today. The high sports team is there to preview what fans can expect this year. Opening day is March 27, where the Braves will take on the Padres in San Diego. RELATED STORY

Directors talk about Harlem Ice

Harlem Ice is a 5-part documentary series following the girls of Figure Skating in Harlem as they prepare for competitions, performances and a life changing global experience.

Directors of the Disney + docu-series Harlem Ice: Harlem Ice is a 5-part documentary series following the girls of Figure Skating in Harlem as they prepare for competitions, performances and a life changing global experience. Through their eyes, we experience the highs and lows of the FSH Season, and the unique experiences they have as girls of color breaking the ice ceiling and gaining access to a global stage. Available now on Disney +. Watch the trailer here. 

Nicey Shaw talks entertainment

Nicey Shaw is back on Good Day Atlanta with the latest entertainment headlines.

Niecey Shaw talks the latest in entertainment news: Dwight Howard and his wife say they share toothbrushes, and a Virgin River fan claims to have been scammed out of $375k. Niecey Shaw has the details. You can catch her middays on Classix 102.9  
 

