Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Feb. 12, 2025

Here are today's special guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta.

Alvin Ailey Returns to Atlanta: It just wouldn’t be February in Atlanta without a run of spectacular performances from Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. And this year’s shows at the Fox Theatre will be especially poignant, as dancers pay tribute to their late artistic director, Judith Jamison. The legendary Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater returns to the Fox tonight through Sunday for six performances as part of the company’s 2025 national tour. The engagement opens tonight with College Night, during which dancers will perform the world-premiere "Finding Free" and the 25th anniversary staging of "Grace," set to music by artist Duke Ellington, Peven Everett, and Fela Kuti.

Casting Call Tess with Hammock: There are a ton of new shows casting for extras, and some behind the scenes work too. Tess has the details. Keep up with her on social @CastingCallWithTess

Free community prom dress exhibit hosted by Atlanta resident, Jessica Hayes of House of Avid: Jessica Hayes will debut her latest collection of prom fashions at her 8th annual ‘Prom Queen Tour’ pop-up shop, in Atlanta, GA, on Sunday, Feb 16th, and in LaGrange, GA on Sunday, February 23. The pop-up shop allows attendees to purchase their looks at a special rate, and have on-the-spot custom design consultations. Another perk of the pop-up shop is the freebies! One lucky girl will be the recipient of a free prom dress, and several girls will have the opportunity to win free bundles and wigs, makeup and skincare products and prom accessories. For more information and to RSVP click here.

Braves Spring Training: The Atlanta Braves Spring Training kicks off today. The high sports team is there to preview what fans can expect this year. Opening day is March 27, where the Braves will take on the Padres in San Diego. RELATED STORY.

Directors of the Disney + docu-series Harlem Ice: Harlem Ice is a 5-part documentary series following the girls of Figure Skating in Harlem as they prepare for competitions, performances and a life changing global experience. Through their eyes, we experience the highs and lows of the FSH Season, and the unique experiences they have as girls of color breaking the ice ceiling and gaining access to a global stage. Available now on Disney +. Watch the trailer here.

Niecey Shaw talks the latest in entertainment news: Dwight Howard and his wife say they share toothbrushes, and a Virgin River fan claims to have been scammed out of $375k. Niecey Shaw has the details. You can catch her middays on Classix 102.9

