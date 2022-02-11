Good Day Atlanta viewer information: February 11, 2022

Liam Neeson talks new action thriller "Blacklight":

From the award-winning "Schindler’s List" to the international blockbuster Taken, Liam Neeson has a long history of drawing big crowds to the box office. That legacy is likely to extend with the actor’s new action-thriller "Blacklight," which opens in theaters Friday.

"Blacklight" finds Neeson taking on the role of Travis Block, a government "fixer" who learns that the good guys he’s been working for might not be so good, after all. Aidan Quinn and Emmy Raver-Lampman co-star in the film, which was directed by Mark Williams.

Asked about his place on the shortlist of Hollywood’s most bankable stars, Neeson says it’s something he never takes for granted — especially now, in light of the global pandemic.

"It’s great. I feel very, very honored," says Neeson. "The movies I do are hopefully, at the bare minimum, they’re entertaining. That’s what we’re trying to do. And we’re all going through crises at the moment; a pandemic, with suspect politicians, with suspect things happening in the world. And it’s good to be entertained, to see a movie."

Blacklight opens in theaters nationwide Friday, Feb. 11 — click here for more information on the film. And click the video player to check out our one-on-one interview with Liam Neeson.

Metro Atlanta dominates the screen in "I Want You Back":

From Piedmont Park to the Plaza Theatre to Decatur Square, metro Atlanta dominates the screen in the new romantic comedy "I Want You Back."

The Amazon Original Movie — which starts steaming exclusively on Prime Video Friday, Feb. 11 — was shot entirely here in Georgia, and the stars say if they had to share the screen with any skyline, they’re glad it was Atlanta’s.

"I think that was a really astute thing that Jason Orley, our director, came up with, which was to say, ‘Let’s highlight Atlanta for Atlanta.’ Atlanta’s a romantic city, and it’s a modern city, but it also feels timeless and romantic. So, it’s kind of perfect city for a rom-com," says star Charlie Day.

Adds co-star Manny Jacinto, "It has the greenery, [and] it also has the rain. But with that rain comes this lusciousness of nature. It’s a perfect mix of a big city but also the trees, the parks, the BeltLine … it’s such a great place."

And while the characters in the film spend about two hours falling in and out and back in love, cast members say their love affair with Atlanta seems to be a lasting one.

"I lived in Inman Park," says Gina Rodriguez. "I loved it so much. I did the BeltLine every day. And we went to Savannah and shot and that was super gorgeous. And so, I was so much of a fan I was like, ‘Do we need to move here?’"

Star Jenny Slate says another park was her favorite, although she enjoys it most when it’s a relaxing experience.

"You know those guys that are in Piedmont Park, and they’re like, ‘C’mon, do you want to join our boot camp?’ And for me, I’m like, ‘Oh, absolutely not, I just had a baby, I don’t want to do anything at all!’ No, no, no," Slate laughs.

Mandy Graham gives Valentine's Day craft ideas: For more information on Mandy Graham or her free class every week on her talk shop live channel click here.

Southern Gentleman Valentine's Day dinner's Shrimp Etouffee: The Southern Gentlemen is offering a decadent prix-fixe menu for $79 a person on Valentine's Day. Executive Chef Paul Martin demos the restaurant's Shrimp Etouffee dish. To make your reservation click here.

Unique Valentine's Day flowers from Pike Nurseries: For more information Pike Nurseries click here.

Pet of the day from Best Friends Animal Society: For more information on how to adopt today's pet of the day click here.

Radio Host Jekalyn Carr from Praise 102.5's "Jekalyn Carr's Family Affair" joins us with more on "testimony Friday:" For more information click here.