Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Dec. 8, 2025

Published  December 8, 2025 12:36pm EST
Atlanta - Here are the special guests and segments for Dec. 8 on Good Day Atlanta:

Interview with director and star of DUST BUNNY

Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken had the chance to sit down and talk to the director (Bryan Fuller) and star (Mads Mikkelsen) or a bold new film titled "Dust Bunny."

Hit man takes on monsters in spellbinding "Dust Bunny": A lot of kids believe there’s a monster living under their bed.  But not many of them hire a hitman to take care of it. 10-year-old Aurora goes to extreme measures in the bold new film "Dust Bunny," written and directed by Bryan Fuller (of TV’s "Hannibal" and "Pushing Daisies") and starring Mads Mikkelsen as the mysterious man tasked with taking out the young girl’s monster. READ FULL STORY

Dr. Winawer talks about Hep B vaccine decision

Last Friday, the federal vaccine advisory panel decided that babies not longer need to be vaccinated against hepatitis B at birth. Dr. Winawer joined Good Day Atlanta on Dec. 8 to talk about that decision.

Kevin Egan on World Cup draw

Atlanta World Cup host committee ambassador Kevin Egan has the details on who will be playing in Atlanta

Dr. Darria Long gives tips to parents on keeping your child's immune systems strong this holiday season: Dr. Long gives easy, kid-friendly food swaps and other tips that will especially help as families find themselves traveling.  

Kierra M has the latest in entertainment headlines

Kierra has the latest on what viewers are saying, as well as Diddy's mom on the Netflix documentary

Pet of the day

For more information on how to adopt Gala, visit Feral Cat Program of Georgia

