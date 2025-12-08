Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Dec. 8, 2025

Here are the special guests and segments for Dec. 8 on Good Day Atlanta:

Hit man takes on monsters in spellbinding "Dust Bunny": A lot of kids believe there’s a monster living under their bed. But not many of them hire a hitman to take care of it. 10-year-old Aurora goes to extreme measures in the bold new film "Dust Bunny," written and directed by Bryan Fuller (of TV’s "Hannibal" and "Pushing Daisies") and starring Mads Mikkelsen as the mysterious man tasked with taking out the young girl’s monster. READ FULL STORY

Dr. Winawer talks the latest in health headlines: The newly-appointed Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccine advisers voted to abandon universal hepatitis B vaccination for newborns in a vote of 8 to 3, representing a massive shift in US immunization policy that experts say will lead to increased illness. Dr. Winawer breaks down what this means.

Kevin Egan on World Cup draw: After an exciting announcement, we now know some of the games that will be played here in atlanta for the 2026 FIFA World Cup matches next year. Atlanta World Cup host committee ambassador Kevin Egan has the details. For more info, click here.

Dr. Darria Long gives tips to parents on keeping your child's immune systems strong this holiday season: Dr. Long gives easy, kid-friendly food swaps and other tips that will especially help as families find themselves traveling.

Kierra M has the latest in entertainment headlines: New Reports Shine Light On The Footage Obtained In The Diddy Netflix Documentary. Kierra has the latest on what viewers are saying, as well as Diddy's mom.

Pet of the Day Feral Cat Program of Georgia: To learn more adoption, click here.