Hit man takes on monsters in spellbinding 'Dust Bunny'

A lot of kids believe there’s a monster living under their bed.

But not many of them hire a hitman to take care of it.

10-year-old Aurora goes to extreme measures in the bold new film "Dust Bunny," written and directed by Bryan Fuller (of TV’s "Hannibal" and "Pushing Daisies") and starring Mads Mikkelsen as the mysterious man tasked with taking out the young girl’s monster.

"Dust Bunny" marks Fuller’s feature film directional debut — and the filmmaker says the eye-popping visuals were strongly influenced by his own cinematic tastes.

"I love Maximalist French Cinema," explains Fuller. "I love the collaborations of Jeunet and Caro on ‘Delicatessen’ and ‘The City of Lost Children’ and ‘Amélie.’ So, those movies definitely gave us all permission to ‘yes, and…’ our creative ideas and keep raising the bar. And no idea seemed to be too insane."

Mikkelsen — known for indelible performances including a turn as a Bond villain in "Casino Royale" — says starring opposite young actors (in this case, Sophie Sloan) is always an exciting experience.

"They have an intuition and a presence that, once they forget things around them and just dive into the scene, it might go different places than we agreed on," says then actor. "And it's all about, just hang there, follow their lead, and you might end up being good in this scene, as well!"

"Dust Bunny" also features performanced by Academy Award-nominee Sigourney Weaver and David Dastmalchian, and opens in theatres from Roadside Attractions on Friday, December 12th. Click the video player in this article to hear more of our interview with the film’s director and star.