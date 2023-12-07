Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Dec. 7, 2023

Today's special guests and segments on Good Day Atlanta:

It’s the 20th Big Top creation from Cirque du Soleil and to mark the impressive milestone, the team behind ECHO has created a show that defies expectations and gravity: ECHO is currently thrilling audiences under the Big Top at Atlantic Station, where it opened Nov. 5 and will run through Jan. 21. The show centers on a protagonist named Future and her exploration of the phases of evolution — a story brought to life by a cast of 52 performers representing more than a dozen countries. Creators say ECHO is the first Cirque du Soleil show to feature six live singers, and that most of the show’s musicians also sing during the show. And then…there’s the CUBE. What is the CUBE, exactly? All we can tell you is that it’s an integral part of the performance and is the size of a two-story apartment building. And yes…it fits under the Big Top, which should tell you how massive the set-up at Atlantic Station really is.



Candy Cane Lane Holiday Treat Truck: They'll be at the Atlanta Botanical Gardens this evening giving out more stuff. "Candy Cane Lane" stars Eddie Murphy. In this holiday comedy adventure about a man on a mission to win his neighborhood’s annual Christmas home decoration contest and inadvertently makes a deal with a mischievous elf that brings the 12 Days of Christmas to life. "Candy Cane Lane" is streaming on Prime Video now. Watch the trailer here.

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris II talks about Catch 23 Foundation: Michael Harris may be one of the most popular Braves players. He's from Atlanta, and he made the spectacular catch that pushed the team to the 2nd round of the MLB Playoffs. Not only is he a star on the field, he's also one off as well. His Catch 23 Foundation is a newly formed community-based nonprofit organization, in the process of obtaining a 501(c)(3), focused on combating the stigma of mental illness, eradicating the growing problem of homelessness, and promoting diversity and inclusion in Atlanta and surrounding areas. Inspired by the passion of the 2022 National League Rookie of the Year and Atlanta Braves centerfielder, Michael Harris, II, the foundation stems from Michael’s passion for and dedication to helping those less fortunate and underserved. His aspiration to become a veterinarian and knowing how pets may heighten the lives of others, invigorated his desire to give back through animal support. The Balls and Strikes with Money Mike event at Bowlero in Marietta Friday. For more information click here.

Fragrance Queen Linda G. Levy Unique Gifts and Scents: Levy talks about what unique fragrance gifts and quirky scents will be the most popular this season, creating an element of surprise and delight in gift-giving.

Adam McCabe of ATLFoodies on Tik Tok talks about holiday pop-up bars around Atlanta: Follow their social media account here.