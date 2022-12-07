Good Day Atlanta viewer information: December 7, 2022

Broadway hit "Anastasia" journeys to the Fox Theatre: Last month marked 25 years since the animated film "Anastasia" opened in theatres, becoming a beloved hit and going on to score a pair of Oscar nominations. So, what better time for the stage adaptation to open in Atlanta, bringing the magic of the movie (and several of its songs) to the Fox Theatre stage?

The national tour of "Anastasia" will play a total of eight performances at the Fox Theatre, running through Sunday, Dec. 11. The musical opened on Broadway back in 2017, featuring a score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, who kept a handful of their songs from the movie but wrote more than a dozen new ones to go along with the new book by Terrence McNally. Of course, one of the songs that made the transition from screen to stage is "Journey to the Past," the Oscar-nominated hit that was famously recorded by Aaliyah for the film’s soundtrack.

The current tour of Anastasia features Veronica Stern in the central role of "Anya," Willem Butler as "Dmitry," and — as part of the ensemble — Lathan A. Roberts, who happens to be an Atlanta native and graduate of Brenau University.

Showtimes for Anastasia are 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. on Friday, and 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. For ticket information, click here.

Holiday toy gift tips for kids of all ages with The Toy Insider : It's that time of year again where you try to find the best toys and gadgets for the children in your family. Chief Toy Officer at Toy Insider Laurie Schacht has the latest for you. She has toys tips for infants & preschoolers, then grade school kids and those hard-to-shop-for tweens.

Makeup trends with Nyssa Green: The holidays are here, and that means parties, and fun. This also mean makeup and hair fun. Expert makeup artist Nyssa Green shows Good Day the latest trends. Keep up with her on social @thegreenroomagency

Lesli Peterson of 365 Atlanta Traveler talks epic Atlanta experience gifts to give for Christmas: As nice as it is to open that toy or sweater, having something to look forward to after the hustle and bustle of the holidays is over can be more exciting. So without further ado, here are the best gift ideas that keep giving … even after the decorations have been put away. These Atlanta experience gifts are sure to put a smile on your loved ones’ faces. Click here to see a full list.