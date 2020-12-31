Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: December 31, 2020

Goodwill discussed end of year donations and being #1 for jobseekers in the nation: Many people both donate and shop at Goodwill stores. There are several in Georgia, but they're also known to give jobs as well. CEO Keith Parker talked about how the year has been for the company.

Gospel Artist JJ Hairston talks about upcoming album and more: Billboard just named JJ Hairston the #11 gospel artist of the decade! JJ Hairston is gearing up for the release of his 11th album, Not Holding Back available everywhere on New Year’s Day. Given the current political climate, death and destruction, political banter, and general social unrest, our nation could use some words of peace. JJ is carrying a simple message teaching us all to not hold back in 2021, as 2020 "stole" so much from the world emotionally, physically and spiritually.

You can keep up with JJ on social media @JJhairston

Agave Restaurant gives scallop recipe: Agave is described as an eclectic southwestern eatery & tequila bar. It's owned by Tim Pinkham and located at 242 Boulevard SE Atlanta, Georgia 30312. Check below for the recipe.

Pan-Seared Jumbo Diver Sea Scallops

Ingredients

Fresh Jumbo Diver Sea Scallops – Get the largest you can find

Salt & Pepper - to taste

Olive Oil – 3 tablespoons

Agave’s Signature Herb & Chile Rub (available at agaverestauant.com) or (substitute Tony’s or your favorite fish seasonings)

Cooking

Heat the olive oil in your favorite sauté pan over high heat.

Season scallops with salt and pepper and Agave’s Herb & Chile Rub.

When oil is sizzling hot, place scallops in pan flat side down.

Cook for approx. 1-2 minutes until golden brown.

Flip the scallops once and continue until cooked through.

Plate, serve, and enjoy with a smile!

Foodie Skye Estroff is back to discuss end of year bites: It's the last day of 2020, and some folks may be gearing up to have a small gathering or prepare for tomorrow's New Year's dinner.

Foodie Skye Estroff tells us about the trending foods as the year comes to a close.

Follow Skye on social media @skye.estroff