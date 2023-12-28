Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Dec. 28, 2023

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Actor Louis Gossett Jr. reflects on his career

Academy Award-winning actor Louis Gossett Jr. is back on the big screen in the new movie musical adaptation of 'The Color Purple.' Paul Milliken recently got the chance to talk with the actor about his life in the film industry and his work on the musical.

ATLANTA - Actor Louis Gossett Jr. reflects on his legendary career: 

Academy Award winner Louis Gossett Jr. is back on the big screen, co-starring in the new movie musical adaptation of "The Color Purple."

The Georgia-made film — produced by Hollywood heavyweights including Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, and Quincy Jones — is winning rave reviews and garnering major awards buzz for its talented cast.

"It’s just lightning in a bottle; it’s just perfect," says Gossett about the acclaim. "To be included in that group — from Steven Spielberg, etc. — is a blessing. Once I’m included, it doesn’t matter what I’m going to do in it, I’m part of the ‘in crowd!’ And you roll your sleeves up and give it your all. You leave it on the floor."

Which is what the actor has been doing since his film debut in the 1961 classic "A Raisin in the Sun." Gossett’s screen successes include his Emmy-winning turn as "Fiddler" in the 1977 blockbuster miniseries "Roots," and his barrier-breaking Academy Award win for "An Officer and a Gentleman." Gossett became the first Black actor to win the Best Supporting Actor Oscar — doing so in a crowded field of talent.

"More than the Oscar, it’s a ‘welcome to the world,’" says the actor. "James Mason, Robert Preston — great actors — Charles Durning, all of them. For them to put me on their shoulders, it’s God’s work. I appreciate God, number one … God’s in charge."

"The Color Purple" is open in theaters nationwide now, and Louis Gossett Jr. will next be featured in the John Krasinski film "IF," set for release in 2024.

Party City's New Year's Eve trends

If you're hosting your own party and need something to give it that extra sparkle for the new year, Party City has you covered. Anthony Bellamy joins Brooke Zauner to share what's trending for New Year's Eve.

Party City New Year's idea: The countdown is on, but there's still time for you to go and get your decorations to ring in the New Year.  Anthony Bellamy of Party City shows us some items we can purchase to make your gathering a hit!

Delicious local bites to ring in 2024

From the bubbly to the hors d'oeuvres, Atlanta food expert Skye Estroff has her top local picks to help you ring in 2024. She joined Sharon Lawson in the Good Day Kitchen to share some of her favorite appetizers and a festive drink idea.

Skye Estroff's places to pick up bites/hors d'oeuvres for your end-of-the-year festivities: It's National Champagne Day, and it's just in time for the New Year. Skye shows us an easy mix we can make for our New Year's party, and some local spots to pick up bites. Check out the list below:

Places to pick up indulgent bites/hors d'oeuvres for your end-of-the-year festivities:

Christal Jordan on Kevin Hart's new lawsuit

Kevin Hart has filed a lawsuit against YouTuber Tasha K over an interview with his former assistant who had been under an NDA. Rolling Out Magazine reporter Christal Jordan shares all the details with Alex Whittler.

Christal Jordan talks the latest in entertainment news: Kevin Hart is said to be suing blogger Tasha K. for extortion. Christal Jordan has the details of what's happening. 