Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information December 24, 2019

Kids across North Georgia are already jumping for joy that it’s Christmas Eve, so why not take them to a place where bouncing off the walls isn’t just tolerated it’s encouraged! Kennesaw’s Adventure Air Sports is celebrating Christmas Eve in high-flying style, with jumping hours from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

The indoor trampoline and adventure park is filled with kid-friendly activities sure to get their minds off of opening presents for a few hours, from a zipline high above foam pits to the infamous WipeOut. Brand-new is ValoJump, an interactive trampoline experience that transports jumpers right inside a video game.

Adventure Air Sports Kennesaw is located at 425 Barrett Parkway NW #3500 in Kennesaw – that’s in Town Center Plaza, behind the Marshalls and TJ Maxx. Regular operating hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sundays.

Colletta Italian Feast of the Seven Fishes-

Colletta’s is showing off its Italian holiday traditions, specifically the Feast of Seven Fishes, a seafood-based holiday dish spread served in Italy on Christmas Eve. Executive and pastry chef Jonathan St. Hilaire serves this traditional seven-course meal with a modern Italian flair, incorporating classic seafood entrees with pastas and an Italian dessert.

Chef Jonathan shows viewers that this traditional fête doesn’t have to be so daunting.

For today's Roasted Branzino recipe with Chickpea Salad and Caper Butter recipe look below.

INGREDIENTS

For the Salad:

2 (15-oz.) can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 medium cucumber, chopped

1 head cauliflower, roasted

1/2 red onion, thinly sliced

1/2 cup chopped kalamata olives

1/2 cup crumbled feta

Kosher salt and Freshly ground black pepper

For the Lemon-Parsley Vinaigrette:

1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil

1/4 cup white wine vinegar

1 tbsp. lemon juice

1 tbsp. freshly chopped parsley

1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes

Kosher salt and Freshly ground black pepper

For the Branzino:

1/2 cup canola oil

1/4 cup white wine

1 tbsp. lemon juice

3 tbsp. capers, drained

4 tbsp. butter

Kosher salt and Freshly ground black pepper

DIRECTIONS

For the salad: In a large bowl, toss together chickpeas, cucumber, red onion, olives, and feta. Season with salt and pepper. For the vinaigrette: In a jar fitted with a lid, combine olive oil, vinegar, lemon juice, parsley, and red pepper flakes. Close the jar and shake until emulsified, then season with salt and pepper. Dress salad with vinaigrette and place in the middle of the plate. For the Branzino: pour the canola oil into a large sauté pan and turn on medium high heat. Season fish with salt and pepper and place in the pan carefully. Cook for 3-4 minutes on each side. Turn the burner off and add the white wine and lemon juice. Place the fish into a 400-degree oven for 4 minutes. Once done, remove the fish from the oven, and place on a paper towel. Add the butter and capers to the pan and stir gently. To Serve: place the fish on top of the chickpea salad then pour caper butter on top of fish. Garnish with lemon and parsley.

TWO Urban Licks Rockin' Holiday Brunch

Conveniently located on the Atlanta BeltLine, TWO urban licks invites revelers to a Rockin’ Holiday Pajama Brunch on Thursday, Dec. 26 and Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. While donning their favorite holiday pajamas, guests can enjoy signature brunch dishes including Salmon Chips, Sophia’s Biggie Doughnut, and the Pimento Cheese BLT created by Executive Chef Michael Bertozzi, while sipping on bottomless mimosas and handcrafted brunch cocktails like the Bloody Maria, Fresh Peach Bellini and more.

To make a reservation or for more information click here. For Chef Bertozzi's Baked French Toast recipe look below.

Baked French Toast

1 # brioche, cut into large cubes

8 ea large eggs

1.5 cups half and half

2 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 tsp ground cinnamon

0.5 cups toasted pecans (optional)

1 cup cooked, crumbled breakfast sausage (optional)

Topping

0.75 cups butter

1 1/3 cups brown sugar

3 tbsps light corn syrup

Method

Butter a 9x13 pyrex pan or baking dish. Arrange bread in the bottom of pan. Whisk together eggs, half and half, vanilla, and cinnamon. Pour over bread, cover and refrigerate overnight.

Preheat oven to 350F

In a small sauce pan, combine butter, brown sugar, and corn syrup. Heat till simmering. Pour mixture over the bread. Bake in pre heated oven for 40 minutes.

Dionne Warwick's Christmas Album

It’s been nearly 60 years since her voice first cast a spell on record-buyers around the world and with each passing decade, the legendary Dionne Warwick continues to win over new fans and influence fellow singers. Now, the six-time Grammy Award winner is staking her claim on the holiday season, with a collection of holiday music featuring some of her favorite voices.

Just a week after her 79th birthday, Dionne Warwick stopped by the Good Day Atlanta studios to talk about her new collection of holiday music — titled "Dionne Warwick and the Voices of Christmas" — and to look back a bit on her musical legacy.

Born in Orange, New Jersey to a musical family, Warwick hit the popular music scene in a big way in 1962, with the release of her first solo single, the now-classic Don’t Make Me Over. A string of successes followed, including ""Anyone Who Had A Heart" and "Walk On By" in the 1960s, "Then Came You and I’ll Never Love This Way Again" in the 1970s, and Heartbreaker and the iconic That’s What Friends Are For in the 1980s.

The singer’s latest album is a 12-track collection of new recordings featuring fellow musicians including Johnny Mathis, Michael McDonald, and Chloe X Halle. It’s Warwick’s second project of 2019, following the release of her first studio album in several years, "She’s Back."