Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Dec. 20, 2023

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
CDC director talks staying healthy for the holidays

Respiratory viruses are rebounding across the country with a wave of COVID, flu, and RSV taking a toll. CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen sits down with Buck Lanford to talk about what you should do to stay healthy over the holidays and what to do if you get sick.

ATLANTA - CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen talks about increases in respiratory illness around the country, the importance of getting vaccinated, and tips to stay healthy this holiday season: Respiratory illness levels are high in Georgia and elevated or increasing across most of the country. Dr. Mandy Cohen has details and tips on how you can stay vigilant during this time.

Firefighters continue holiday party tradition

For more than 50 years, the firefighters of Atlanta Fire Station 16 in the Vine City, English Avenue, and Washington Park neighborhoods have been hosting a giant Christmas party for families.

Atlanta Fire Rescue Station 16 is home to the longest-running holiday event for neighborhood children and families: It's a 53-year-old tradition started in 1970 by African American firefighters who integrated the department.

Retro treasures at Marietta's 2nd Chance Toys

An awe-inspiring selection of retro toys — many of which were the Christmas must-haves of past years — come from collections that have been sold to 2nd Chance Toys and Collectibles.

2nd Chance Toys and Collectibles in Marietta:

"Every single day, people walk in, and they go, ‘Wow, I can’t believe you have this.’"

We can confirm what Chance Sadler says because that was our first reaction upon walking into 2nd Chance Toys and Collectibles.

Our first visit to the popular Marietta retro toy store was late last December, and we had such a good time with father-son team David and Chance Sadler that we decided to do it again. This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent another few hours rummaging through the incredible collection of vintage toys and new collectibles, representing everything from "Star Trek" and the Marvel universe to Barbie and Care Bears.

"The one thing that we decided when we first opened was that the largest sections of the store were going to be the things that we loved the most," said Chance during our previous visit. "So, the two largest sections in the store are ‘Star Wars’ and diecast." 

The awe-inspiring selection of retro toys — many of which were the Christmas must-haves of past years — come from collections that have been sold to 2nd Chance Toys and Collectibles. David Sadler says many people find entire collections in their attics or basements, and he and Chance are happy to look them over and consider taking them in — even if it’s just for parts.

"Maybe a hip piece or an arm to complete something that’s incomplete, so somebody can enjoy that toy again," said David.

2nd Chance Toys & Collectibles is located at 3372 Canton Road #124 in Marietta, and regular hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on the shop, click here. And click the video player in this article to check out our morning doing a little "toy shopping" for the holidays!

Casting Call for Dec. 20, 2023

'Stranger Things' is looking for adults with tactical experience and Netflix has an opportunity for extras to get into period getup. Entertainment insider Tess Hammock shares with Alyse Eady the productions that are looking for on-screen and behind-the-scenes talent around the area.

Tess Hammock's latest casting call: It's one of Netflix's most streamed series, and this Broadway production has smashed records.  Now both "Stranger Things" and "Hamilton" are looking to cast extras in their upcoming productions.

In the kitchen with No. 246 chef Chase Green

No. 246 has been serving up flavors inspired by Italy for 10 years, and now the Decatur restaurant is bringing back its weekend brunch. Executive chef Chase Green visits the Good Day Kitchen to make some delicious dishes and talk about the restaurant's new era.



No. 246 is relaunching weekend brunch: After a few years, Saturday and Sunday brunch is back! They’ll have a $35 prix fixe menu with lots of choices like hot now donuts, breakfast pizza, whipped ricotta toast, and more. 