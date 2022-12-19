Good Day Atlanta viewer information: December 19, 2022

Buck visits the Toys for Tots Warehouse in Stone Mountain: It's still time for you to donate your unwrapped toys to children in need. You can drop off at participating Publix locations. To find a drop-off location near you, click here.

Alyse works with Mandy Graham on DIY ornament decorating: It'll be fun to do with the kids, or just to create your own work of art. Mandy Graham of Sparklberry Ink show us how to create our own custom ornaments. Click here for more information.

Which ornament was your favorite?: You voted for your favorite, and now we find out who the winner is. Thanks again to Mandy Graham of Sparklberry Ink for providing the crafts.

Dr. Neil Winawer shares latest in health news: Dr. Neil Winawer from the Emory School of Medicine joins us live with the latest COVID-19 news. For more information on Dr. Winawer's live COVID-19 Q&A on Instagram follow him @neilwinawer

Santiago Gomez of Paolo Santo demos his caramel-roasted cauliflower recipe: Palo Santo is a modern Mexican restaurant and rooftop newly opened on the Westside. The menu centers around a wood-fire kitchen, serving soulful takes on modern Mexican creations while celebrating local-to-Georgia ingredients. To make your reservation click here.