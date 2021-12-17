Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: December 17, 2021

By Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Sandy Springs Italian restaurant takes Christmas up on the rooftop

Still having trouble getting in the holiday spirit? New Sandy Springs restaurant Tre Vele is happy to help.

We’re not exactly dashing through the snow here in metro Atlanta, and we’re not sure where to find a one-horse open sleigh around here. But spirits can still be bright, thanks to an evening out in Sandy Springs at a hot new Italian restaurant and the holiday-themed pop-up bar located upstairs.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent some time checking out the newly-opened Tre Vele restaurant, Italian market and cafe, and the Christmas-themed Jingle Bar upstairs. Tre Vele was created by the team from Buckhead's Mission + Market, and executive chef Giancarlo Ruiz says his culinary training in Florence helped inform the menu of handmade pastas and pizza, not to mention decadent desserts including tiramisu. 

We tried out some of that food with Chef Carlo this morning, of course, and chef and partner Ian Winslade also taught us how to make a Buche de Noel, which is a classic Christmas cake served throughout France and other counties.  

And speaking of Christmas, we also took a few sips (just a few, we promise!) of the cocktails being served up at Jingle Bar, located on the restaurant’s open-air, wraparound rooftop terrace. Think Santa’s reindeer are the only ones up on the housetop? Wrong! Visitors can hang out there nightly, enjoying the view and the festive atmosphere of holiday decor. 

Tre Vele is located at 6017 Sandy Springs Circle (in the City Walk shopping center) in Sandy Springs. For more information on current hours and to check out the menu, click here. And for a visual reference of what’s being served inside Tre Vele and what’s happening up on the rooftop, click the video player in this article!

Falcons Friday on "Good Day Atlanta:" It's Falcons Friday on Good Day Atlanta.  Just two months ago, 10-year-old Bentley Nation underwent a heart transplant.  And that actually led to the budding artist designing cleats worn by two Atlanta Falcons players.  He joins us from Rome, Georgia and talks to us about how he is making his artistic dreams come true.

Metro Atlanta woman owns mobile gift wrapping business.

If you still have unwrapped gifts lying around, don't stress just yet. The professionals at Be La Chic Enwrapped want to take the burden off your hands by bringing their services to you.

Angie Jeffress of Bel La Chic Enwrapped: Don't worry about rushing to get gifts wrapped, Bel La Chic Enwrapped is a luxury mobile gift wrapping company. It is their mission to bring back the presentation of gift-giving. Her mobile trailer is available to pull up to any event for a luxury experience.

How to unwind with aromatherapy plants

We could all use a little bit of downtime to unwind and relax this holiday. Pike Nurseries shares some tips on how you can use your plants for therapeutic benefits.

Pike Nurseries gives us tips on creating an aromatherapy garden:

Future's mother Stephanie Jester on the FreeWishes Foundation's annual Winter Wishland Extravaganza

It's the season of giving and this year the FreeWishes Foundation returns with its Christmas Extravaganza serving hundreds of students in the metro Atlanta area. Hip-hop artist Future's mother Stephanie Jester joins Good Day to share how you can give joy to those in need.

Stephanie Jester talks about giving back this season: The FreeWishes Foundation returns with its Christmas extravaganza serving hundreds of students in the area. Stephanie Jester, mother to hip hop artist Future tells us how folks are able to volunteer to help give back this holiday season.

Pet of the Day from Best Friends Atlanta

Lake is an empty nester after her kittens went off to their forever homes. She loves to be loved on but really loves her 'me time.'

Pet of the day from Best Friends: 