Good Day Atlanta viewer information: December 17, 2021

Italian restaurant takes Christmas up on the rooftop:

We’re not exactly dashing through the snow here in metro Atlanta, and we’re not sure where to find a one-horse open sleigh around here. But spirits can still be bright, thanks to an evening out in Sandy Springs at a hot new Italian restaurant and the holiday-themed pop-up bar located upstairs.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we spent some time checking out the newly-opened Tre Vele restaurant, Italian market and cafe, and the Christmas-themed Jingle Bar upstairs. Tre Vele was created by the team from Buckhead's Mission + Market, and executive chef Giancarlo Ruiz says his culinary training in Florence helped inform the menu of handmade pastas and pizza, not to mention decadent desserts including tiramisu.

We tried out some of that food with Chef Carlo this morning, of course, and chef and partner Ian Winslade also taught us how to make a Buche de Noel, which is a classic Christmas cake served throughout France and other counties.

And speaking of Christmas, we also took a few sips (just a few, we promise!) of the cocktails being served up at Jingle Bar, located on the restaurant’s open-air, wraparound rooftop terrace. Think Santa’s reindeer are the only ones up on the housetop? Wrong! Visitors can hang out there nightly, enjoying the view and the festive atmosphere of holiday decor.

Tre Vele is located at 6017 Sandy Springs Circle (in the City Walk shopping center) in Sandy Springs. For more information on current hours and to check out the menu, click here. And for a visual reference of what’s being served inside Tre Vele and what’s happening up on the rooftop, click the video player in this article!

