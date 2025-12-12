Good Day Atlanta viewer information: December 12, 2025

Here are the guests and segments from Good Day Atlanta for Dec. 12, 2025:

Tiyaka Bass and Michal Garvey of Queen's Tea Party: The Queen's Tea Party says they’re bringing the magic of the holidays to life with Mrs. Claus Tea Events this season. It's a series of enchanting gatherings designed to spread cheer, foster community, and create unforgettable memories. These events are not only about savoring delightful teas and treats but also about embracing the spirit of togetherness and joy. Learn more here.

Matt Bowman, founder of Tradition Company, gives us the history of the Christmas Tree: Matt shares the origins of the Christmas tree from its early roots among the Germanic tribes to its spread across Europe. Learn how it made its way across the Atlantic to the U.S.

Find the "sweet spot" when it comes to balancing personal and professional lives: Amina AlTai gives tips on reclaiming drive without self-destruction and creating a healthy bridge between work and play without appearing unmotivated.

Gingerbread House Challenge with Lazy Dog: Friday is National Gingerbread House Day. Lazy Dog’s DIY Gingerbread House Kits make a fun, festive activity—and 100% of net proceeds benefit Habitat for Humanity. For more information on Lazy Dog and all of its events, click here.

History of the Poinsettia with Pike Nurseries: To find a Pike Nursery near you, click here.

Willie Moore Jr. talks about making unforgettable family memories this holiday season: This holiday season, most parents think kids will always remember the gifts, but the truth is, children may forget what was in the box, but they NEVER forget how the moment made them feel. Willie gives tips on how to make the holiday memorable. Keep up with Willie weekdays from 3pm-7pm on Praise 102.5.

Pet of the Day: Angels Among Us brings in Sarabi Belle for adoption. Click here to learn more about how you can adopt.