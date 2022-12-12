Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: December 12, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
Checking in at the metro Atlanta Toys for Tots warehouse

We're less than two weeks away from Christmas and you can help make it a memorable holiday for kids here in metro Atlanta. FOX 5 is once again a proud sponsor of this year's Toys for Tots campaign, and Good Day's Paul Milliken spent the morning at the warehouse getting a look at this year's donations.

ATLANTA - Paul visits the Toys for Tots warehouse in Stone Mountain: The basic mission of the Marine Toys for Tots Program is to collect new unwrapped toys and distribute those toys to less fortunate children at Christmas. The primary goal of Marine Toys for Tots is, through the gift of a new toy, help bring the joy of Christmas and send a message of hope to America's less fortunate children. You can donate at several locations around metro Atlanta. For more information click here.

Q Parker brings holiday magic with special caroling concert

112's Q Parker is still using his talented vocals to entertain and also give back to the community during the holidays. His annual 'Caroling with Q Parker and Friends' event returns this year at Ebenezer Baptist Church, and he joins Good Day's Kaitlyn Pratt to talk all about it.

Q Parker of 112 talks annual holiday caroling initiative: Now in its 10th year, Q Parker and his celebrity friends will spread holiday cheer to over 500 Atlanta community seniors with a day full of festive music, food, and community fellowship. Seniors will be entertained and uplifted by some of their favorite artists who will perform holiday classics including "Silent Night," "O Holy Night," "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," "All I Want for Christmas Is You," "Let it Snow," and more. Following the show, seniors will receive sponsored gift bags and a hot meal to take home. "Caroling with Q Parker & Friends" will be hosted by comedian, actor, and host Jonathan Slocumb.

Natalie Nicole Graham shares her holiday travel hacks and tips

Travel is going to be wilder than ever as people crowd into airports to get home for Christmas. There are strategies to make your travel easier, and Natalie Nicole Graham has some easy things you can do to reduce your headaches during the holidays.

Natalie Graham gives holiday hacks & travel tips: It's the busiest season of the year. People are traveling, shopping, and spending lots of money. Natalie Graham has a successful company that has worked with over 18,000 families with her tips, and expert services and strategies to assist her clients attaining their travel goals.  She's is a globally recognized and respected Millionaire Mentor, whose core mission is to change the trajectory of people’s lives, upgrade their mindset, bank account and zip code. Keep up with Natalie on Instagram @thenatalielifestyle 

Actress Zuri Reed hunts for treasures and answers in new 'National Treasure' series

Zuri Reed stars in the newest addition to the 'National Treasure' world as Tasha, the social media-obsessed friend and treasure hunting companion of the main heroine. Reed sits down with Good Day's Kaitlyn Pratt to talk about the new reboot and her character.

Zuri Reed stars as the social media obsessed Tasha in the Disney+ series "National Treasure": "National Treasure: Edge of History" follows a young heroine looking for answers about her family who embarks on an adventure of a lifetime with the help of her treasure hunting companion Tasha, played by Zuri Reed. The series also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as the treasure hunter’s nemesis, and if you were a fan of the films there are some familiar faces that are back including Justin Bartha and Harvey Keitel. The series is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, who was also behind the films. The first two episodes will drop on Dec. 14. 

Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County

Lola is a sweet and petit Chihuahua who has plenty of energy. She loves play time as well as snuggle time.