Good Day Atlanta viewer information December 11, 2020

Alliance Theatre brings Scrooge into the age of social distance: Right now, Atlanta’s Alliance Theatre is presenting A Christmas Carol: The Live Radio Play in the lot next to Georgia State University’s Center Parc Credit Union Stadium. The unique new adaptation opened last Friday, directed and co-adapted by Leora Morris.

Performances of A Christmas Carol: The Live Radio Play continue through December 23rd, on Tuesdays through Sundays at 7:00 p.m. and Monday, December 21, at 7:00 p.m. The show is also be available to stream for $20 on Alliance Theatre Anywhere, the theatre’s new streaming site. Click here for more information.

Jazz musician Dave Koz celebrates a virtual Christmas: For more than two decades, Grammy-nominated saxophonist Dave Koz has spent his holiday season on the road."We would normally be out on our 23rd annual Dave Koz and Friends Christmas Tour right now,” says the jazz musician. “We would have already played our show at Cobb Energy Centre!”

This year, of course, is different; due to the ongoing pandemic the tour was called off, which means Koz is spending the holidays at home.

Still, just because Dave Koz is at home doesn’t mean he isn’t staying busy. The musician just released his first album of all-new material in 10 years, titled A New Day; it peaked at #2 on Billboard’s Contemporary Jazz Albums chart in November.

This Saturday at 8:00 p.m. ET, Koz and friends will perform a one-night-only live virtual concert of Christmas classics, titled The Greatest Hits of Christmas; tickets are $35 and also include a digital copy of two of Koz’s latest albums, A New Day and Gifts of the Season. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the Starlight Children’s Foundation.

Click here for more information on Saturday’s live virtual concert.

Burgers with Buck visits Manuel's Tavern:

Holiday Fashion with Robanne Schulman: For most of us, it's been a while since we ditched the sweatpants for something nicer. But now the holiday's are here. This is your opportunity. Atlanta stylist Robanne Schulman from Taste and Tenacity joins us with a variety of festive looks for however you're celebrating the season. Thank's to T.Boutique who shared photos and looks for the segment.

City Springs Theatre Company gets ready to celebrate the holiday season with a virtual show Mistle Magic: Joining us today to talk about about the upcoming holiday show Mistletoe Magic at City Springs Theatre is Brandt Blocker.

"Griff" joins us from "Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell" on Praise 102.5 to talk about finding comedy in painful situations: He is a Christian and comedian, who describes himself as a "Cali Dude" who is "very southern." Arlen Griffin known as "Griff" from "Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell" on Praise 102.5 joins us for the first time with a lesson on finding comedy in painful situations.


