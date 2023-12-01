Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: December 1, 2023

Monday Night Brewing prepares for Dawg invasion

The Atlanta chapter of the UGA Alumni Association is heading to West Midtown to cheer on the team and sip some of the city's best beers at Monday Night Brewing.

ATLANTA - The Road to the SEC Championship: 

In case you hadn’t heard, there’s a big football game happening in Atlanta this weekend! And if Georgia fans weren’t able to score a ticket to the SEC Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, there’s a place nearby where plenty of Dawgs will cheer on the reigning National Champs while sipping on some of the city’s best beer!

We’re talking about Monday Night Brewing, of course, which will host the SEC Championship watch party for the Atlanta Chapter of the UGA Alumni Association. UGA Alumni Chapters around the world host watch parties during college football season, and the Atlanta Chapter holds them at Monday Night West Midtown, located at 670 Trabert Avenue Northwest. 

Kickoff time this Saturday is at 4 p.m., and the brewery opens at noon — so there’s plenty of time to get in, get a good seat, and taste-test some brews before the game begins.

Of course, we couldn’t wait until Saturday to start the party, so we spent Friday morning with the Monday Night Brewing team. Click the video player in this article to check out our morning hanging out in West Midtown!

Crowd-pleasing tailgate food on a budget

Kim Southern is used to feeding appetites on a not-so-big budget, and she shared some of her recipes for tailgating favorites with Alyse Eady.

Making desserts with Southern Baked Pies

There's nothing better during the holidays than a delicious warm dessert, and the Southern Baked Pie Company makes some of the best in all og Georgia. Owner and founder Amanda Wilbanks joins Natalie McCann to show how to make a delicious cranberry pear pie.

Getting creative with festive garland

If you're getting your home ready for the holidays, why not add some garland to your décor? The experts at Pike Nurseries shows how a little garland can add a nice touch to just about any area of your home.

New experiences and events at Zoo Atlanta

There's always something fun going on at Zoo Atlanta, and the holidays are even better. Zoo Atlanta's lead keeper ambassador Christina Lavallee and one of the zoo's chinchillas visited Good Day's Natalie McCann to talk about everything that's going on at the zoo.

Shari Nycole on navigating the holiday haze

The most wonderful time of the year can also be one of the most stressful too. Radio personality Shari Nycole joins Joanne Feldman to share some tips to help you break out from being mentally checked out.

