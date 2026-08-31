Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: August 31, 2026

Paul preview s "Parade" musical: "Parade" opens Friday, September 4th at Marietta’s Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre, with performances set to continue through Sunday, September 20th. The musical is based on the story of Leo Frank, the Jewish factory manager who was accused of the 1913 murder of 13-year-old Mary Phagan here in Atlanta. Frank’s trial and eventual conviction was heavily covered at the time and ignited a wave of antisemitism across the state, although most historians now agree that it was a wrongful conviction and that Frank was likely innocent. In 1915, Frank was kidnapped by a lynch mob and taken to Marietta, where he was hanged from a tree. The book for "Parade" was written by Atlanta native Alfred Uhry ("Driving Miss Daisy") and its score was composed by Jason Robert Brown, both of whom won Tony Awards for their work. In 2023, the show was revived on Broadway in an acclaimed production that won the Tony for Best Revival of a Musical.





Dr. Winawer has the latest in health headlines: Researchers reported that at least one in four former NFL players who died over a six-year period had CTE—a degenerative brain disease linked to repeated hits to the head. So what does this mean for players—and for parents of kids who play football? Here to discuss is Emory Dr. Neil Winawer.



Soccer in the Streets 30th Anniversary Jersey Collab with OutKast: Soccer in the Streets is a non-profit based in Atlanta that has been providing free, high-quality soccer programs, Social-Emotional Learning, and real job opportunities through youth refereeing and coaching since 1989. It creates safe spaces where youth can connect with friends, find their confidence, and build the skills needed to succeed far beyond the field. The OutKast x MUNDIAL x Soccer in the Streets' partnership honors Atlanta’s cultural legacy, recognizes Atlanta as a hub for soccer and is an investment in our future generations.

Dr. Anne Welsh talks about The Clancy Trial & Postpartum Mental Health: Dr. Anne Welsh gives tips to families and loved ones on how to handle postpartum stress. Her book "Ambitious Mother: From Surviving and thriving in your career and at home," is described as the honest, compassionate conversation ambitious mothers have been craving and the permission and clarity you've been missing. Order your copy, here.

Leanne Morgan on Season 2 of Leanne on Netflix: The new season follows Leanne Morgan navigating dating mishaps, aging parents, and shifting family dynamics with her sister Carol. Season 2 is streaming on Netflix now. Watch the trailer, here.

Mz. Shyneka of Streetz 94.5: Mz. Shyneka has the latest on Dolly Parton's memorial service, and Lil Nas X announcing the passing of his mom. Catch Shyneka weekdays on Streetz 94.5 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Pet of the day: Atlanta Humane shows a dog named Lovebug.