Burglars cut into safe, steal cigarettes from Atlanta business

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The Brief Atlanta police are investigating an Aug. 24 burglary at a business on McDonough Boulevard. Police said three suspects entered the business with what appeared to be a cutting device while a fourth remained in a getaway car. The suspects allegedly cut into a safe and escaped with multiple cartons of cigarettes.



Atlanta police are searching for four suspects accused of burglarizing a southeast Atlanta business and using a cutting device to break into a safe.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 800 block of McDonough Boulevard SE around 3:45 a.m. Aug. 24 after receiving a report of a burglary.

According to the preliminary investigation, a silver sedan carrying four males backed into a parking space at the business. Police said the driver remained inside the car while the other three got out carrying what appeared to be a cutting device.

Investigators said the three thieves used the device to cut into a safe before fleeing with multiple cartons of cigarettes. All four individuals left in the silver sedan.

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No arrests have been announced, and the investigation remains ongoing.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta anonymously at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSGA. Tipsters may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.