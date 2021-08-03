Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 3, 2021

Proof of the Pudding reflects on Olympic experience:

All eyes are on Tokyo right now, but 25 years ago it was Atlanta’s turn to thrill the world with the Summer Olympics. And Atlanta-based caterer Proof of the Pudding was right there through it all, adding flavor (literally!) to the 1996 games.

This morning, the Good Day Atlanta team spent some time at the Proof of the Pudding headquarters (on Chattahoochee Avenue Northwest, near TopGolf in Midtown) reminiscing about the once-in-a-lifetime experience of preparing and serving 200,000 meals during the 1996 Summer Olympics.

Founding executive chef Vagn Nielson says he'll never forget the experience of creating dishes based around southern staples like BBQ chicken and peaches and designing "The Do It Bar" exclusively for Nike.

Of course, tackling big jobs is nothing new for Proof of the Pudding, which was founded in 1979 and has become arguably the most recognizable name in catering and food service in metro Atlanta. Just this year, Chef Vagn was honored with a lifetime achievement award at the Allie Awards, which celebrates event design, planning, and production; the chef has spent the last three decades at Proof of the Pudding, creating all catering menus and overseeing food preparation for catered events and at the company’s various permanent venues.

We spent the morning with Chef Vagn Nielson and his team at Proof of the Pudding, looking back on the incredible experience of feeding Olympic athletes and recreating a few of the dishes served during the ’96 Summer Games. Click the video player to check out our literal breakfast of champions!

Jodi Long made history as the first Asian-American Supporting Actress Emmy winner:

Jodi Long won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Daytime Fiction Program for the Daytime Emmy Awards for her role as Mrs. Basil E. in the Netflix series "Dash & Lily." This year’s Daytime Emmys was the first time two Asian acting winners have won on the same night in any Emmy competition (Karrueche Tran is the first AAPI acting winner of any Emmy competition and the first Asian performer to win a lead acting). For more information on Netflix's "Dash & Lily" click here.

Actress Racquel Palmer shares exciting news about her blossoming career:

You may remember Racquel Palmer after she paid for a billboard near Tyler Perry Studios to catch the attention of the media mogul. Since then she has been booking roles and joins us to announce that she has been cast as one of the leads in Tyler Perry's new show "All the Queen's Men." For more information on Racquel Palmer click here.

Dolly Parton explains what she's done with her royalties from the hit "I Will Always Love You":

Everyone knows the song was performed beautifully by the late Whitney Houston, but there are a few who don't know it was written and originally recorded by Dolly Parton. In a recent interview with Andy Cohen, Dolly mentioned that with royalties from the song, she gave back to a historically black neighborhood in Tennessee, by building one of her office buildings there. This of course will help make the property value rise for homes and businesses in the area.

