Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Aug. 29, 2025

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 29, 2025 3:39pm EDT
ATLANTA - Here are the special segments & guests for Aug. 29, 2025:

Paul Previews Dragon Con

It's beginning to look like a sci-fi movie in downtown Atlanta and tens of thousands of fans are geeking out about their favorite TV shows, movies, comics and games.

What happens when you invite 75,000 science fiction and fantasy fans to downtown Atlanta for Labor Day weekend? You get Dragon Con — the massive, and we do mean massive, fan convention that transforms five major hotels (Hyatt Regency Atlanta, Marriott Marquis, Hilton Atlanta, Westin Peachtree Plaza, and Courtland Grand Hotel) into a pop-culture playground through Monday.

Cosplayers, gamers, writers, and performers from around the world converge for the annual event, first launched in 1987. Attendees can either soak up the sights or map out a full weekend with fan-created "tracks" — themed schedules of panels, workshops, and events ranging from animation and puppetry to horror, gaming, and, of course, blockbuster universes like Star Wars and Star Trek.

Buck Tastes the Dragon Con Burger

Fantasy and science fiction fans of all kinds are already gathering in downtown Atlanta for Dragon Con, and many of them will be taking a bite of the new Briny Barnacle Burger at the Hyatt Regency.

We’re celebrating Dragon Con weekend with a one-of-a-kind burger. Buck heads to the Hyatt Regency to try it out — find out if it gets his thumbs-up.

Gary Stokan and Virgil Miller on the Aflac Kickoff Game

College football season is officially back on and it's all going down during the Aflac Kickoff Game this weekend. Peach Bowl president and CEO Gary Stokan and Aflac president Virgil Miller joined Buck Lanford to talk about the big game.

College football makes its big return this Labor Day weekend at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Syracuse faces Tennessee on Saturday, while Virginia Tech battles South Carolina on Sunday. We’ll hear from Peach Bowl president and CEO Gary Stokan and Aflac president Virgil Miller about what fans can expect.

Janet Hubert Talks Hollywood and New Sci-Fi Role

Actress Janet Huber is much more than ''Aunt Viv.'' She sat down with Alyse Eady with a deep talk on her career, mending relationships in Hollywood, and her new series, ''Demascus.''

Legendary actress Janet Hubert stars in Tubi’s new sci-fi series about experimental immersion therapy and alternate timelines. She joins us later this hour to talk about her latest role and her Hollywood legacy.

Final Food Truck Friday: Hapa Kitchen

We're ending a summer of food trucks with a bang thanks to the tropical flair of Hapa Kitchen. The team behind the food truck joined Joanne Feldman to show off some of what they have to offer.

It’s the final Food Truck Friday, and Joanne takes us to Hapa Kitchen for a taste of Hawaii right here in Atlanta.

Pike Nurseries: Late-Summer Container Refresh

Labor Day weekend means fall weather is just around the corner, so it may be time to spruce up the summer plants. The experts at Pike Nurseries show how you can start the transition to some fall-inspired container gardens.

Pike Nurseries shares tips to give your summer containers a fresh new look as we head into fall. Find a location near you, and get growing.

