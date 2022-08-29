Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 29, 2022

Superstar Garth Brooks takes viewers on a road trip to national parks:

You already know Garth Brooks can sing. And you know Garth Brooks can write great songs. But did you know Garth Brooks has the kind of soothing speaking voice perfect for narrating a nature documentary series?

"You want to do the Morgan Freeman thing so bad," said the Grammy-winning country music superstar, laughing. "But what they’ll do is keep running it and running it until you just start talking to them. And then that’s when the tape starts rolling."

Brooks serves as both narrator and executive producer on the new five-part documentary series "America’s National Parks," which premieres Monday night on National Geographic and airs for five consecutive nights. The entire series will also be available for streaming on Disney+ starting Wednesday, Aug. 31.

"It was presented to me," says Brooks of the project, which takes viewers on a road trip to some of the nation’s most stunning national parks. "And I think the reason why they chose me wasn’t even anything to do with talent. I think they know when they see Garth Brooks that I might be the most proudest guy to be an American."

National parks included in the series are Grand Canyon National Park, Big Bend National Park, Hawai’i Volcanoes National Park, Badlands National Park, and Yosemite National Park. Brooks says he hopes the show will inspire others to explore new parts of the United States, just like it’s inspired him.

"It inspired me to go, ‘Hey, are you going sit here while these things are available to you?’ Think of the freedom of getting to go see these things. We all need to take up the opportunity we have to go see our national parks."

