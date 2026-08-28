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Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: Aug. 28, 2026

FOX 5 Atlanta
Seen on TV
Published August 28, 2026 1:48 PM EDT
Published August 28, 2026 1:48 PM EDT

Atlanta - Special guests and segments on today's Good Day Atlanta. 

New immersive show at Pullman Yards
New immersive show at Pullman Yards

New immersive show at Pullman Yards

AU Room Show is a 100-minute immersive theatrical experience that uses aerial performances to celebrate the idea of gold. Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken has the story. 

Paul previews AU Room Show at Pullman Yards: The 100-minute immersive theatrical experience is essentially celebration of all that glitters, featuring jaw-dropping aerial performances, LED visuals, and music and dance. It’s created and produced by former Cirque du Soleil soloist Polina Volchek, a four-time World Pole Sport & Artistic Pole Champion and producer of the popular AfterDark Show, which opened at Pullman Yards earlier this year. 

Burgers with Buck: Bona Fide Deluxe
Burgers with Buck: Bona Fide Deluxe

Burgers with Buck: Bona Fide Deluxe

Buck Lanford heads to the Edgewood neighborhood to check out the burger at Bona Fide Deluxe. 

Burgers With Buck: Buck tries the burger at Bona Fide Deluxe. Find out if he gave it a thumbs up. For more on the restaurant, click here. 

Sy'Rai releases a new EP "Cold War"
Sy'Rai releases a new EP "Cold War"

Sy'Rai releases a new EP "Cold War"

Sy'Rai talks new music, growing up in music royalty, and what's next. 

Sy'rai talks new EP "Cold War": Sy’Rai has been in the studio since she was three years old. Now, at 21-years-old acknowledging that music is in her blood, she's on her own and ready to put out her own projects. Check it out, here. 

Hidden Summers Dangers: Senior Medications & Extreme Heat
Hidden Summers Dangers: Senior Medications & Extreme Heat

Hidden Summers Dangers: Senior Medications & Extreme Heat

Mark J. Ross Agency gives tips on how to keep the elderly safe during warmer weather. 

Mark J. Ross Agency gives tips on hidden summer dangers: Common prescriptions, including blood pressure medications, diuretics, and heart drugs—can severely impair the body’s ability to regulate temperature, dramatically increasing the risk of hyperthermia and heat exhaustion.

Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 2026
Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 2026

Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 2026

It's back for its milestone 35th anniversary. Running for 49 select nights from August 28 through November 1.

Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 2026: It's back for its milestone 35th anniversary. Running for 49 select nights from August 28 through November 1, the world's premiere Halloween event will unleash 10 elaborately themed haunted houses, four sinister scare zones, two spectacular live shows and other haunting surprises. Get your tickets here. 

Food Truck Friday: Coney Factory
Food Truck Friday: Coney Factory

Food Truck Friday: Coney Factory

The Detroit styled food truck rolls in with some good eats. 

Food Truck Friday: Coney Factory is a Detroit-styled food truck, serving up good eats. 

Pike Nurseries gives garden solutions for pests
Pike Nurseries gives garden solutions for pests

Pike Nurseries gives garden solutions for pests

Rena Sartain gives tips and tricks for good gardening.

Pike Nurseries gives garden solutions for pests: To find a Pike Nursery near you, click here. 

Neiko Flowers of Praise 1025 previews Praise in the Park
Neiko Flowers of Praise 1025 previews Praise in the Park

Neiko Flowers of Praise 1025 previews Praise in the Park

Praise in the Park tickets are on sale now, ahead of the October 3rd event.

Neiko Flowers of Praise 1025 previews Praise in the Park:   Praise in the Park tickets are on sale now, ahead of the October 3rd event. It's happening at Wolf Creek Amphitheater. Neiko has all the details, and information on how listeners can score tickets. Click here for more information. 

Pet of the day: Minnow
Pet of the day: Minnow

Pet of the day: Minnow

For more information on adoption visit herodogrescue.com

Pet of the day: Hero Dog Rescue brings in a dog named Minnow for adoption. 

Seen on TVGood Day Atlanta