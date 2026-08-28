Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: Aug. 28, 2026

Special guests and segments on today's Good Day Atlanta.

Paul previews AU Room Show at Pullman Yards: The 100-minute immersive theatrical experience is essentially celebration of all that glitters, featuring jaw-dropping aerial performances, LED visuals, and music and dance. It’s created and produced by former Cirque du Soleil soloist Polina Volchek, a four-time World Pole Sport & Artistic Pole Champion and producer of the popular AfterDark Show, which opened at Pullman Yards earlier this year.

Burgers With Buck: Buck tries the burger at Bona Fide Deluxe. Find out if he gave it a thumbs up. For more on the restaurant, click here.

Sy'rai talks new EP "Cold War": Sy’Rai has been in the studio since she was three years old. Now, at 21-years-old acknowledging that music is in her blood, she's on her own and ready to put out her own projects. Check it out, here.

Mark J. Ross Agency gives tips on hidden summer dangers: Common prescriptions, including blood pressure medications, diuretics, and heart drugs—can severely impair the body’s ability to regulate temperature, dramatically increasing the risk of hyperthermia and heat exhaustion.

Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights 2026: It's back for its milestone 35th anniversary. Running for 49 select nights from August 28 through November 1, the world's premiere Halloween event will unleash 10 elaborately themed haunted houses, four sinister scare zones, two spectacular live shows and other haunting surprises. Get your tickets here.

Food Truck Friday: Coney Factory is a Detroit-styled food truck, serving up good eats.

Pike Nurseries gives garden solutions for pests: To find a Pike Nursery near you, click here.

Neiko Flowers of Praise 1025 previews Praise in the Park: Praise in the Park tickets are on sale now, ahead of the October 3rd event. It's happening at Wolf Creek Amphitheater. Neiko has all the details, and information on how listeners can score tickets. Click here for more information.

Pet of the day: Hero Dog Rescue brings in a dog named Minnow for adoption.