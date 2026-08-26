Good Day Atlanta Viewer Information: August 26, 2026

Costume work takes center stage at annual Dragon Con: The city’s massive pop culture convention — which draws tens of thousands of fans to downtown Atlanta every Labor Day Weekend — is set to return from September 3rd through the 6th, celebrating 40 years of fandom through panels and workshops, shopping, gaming, and celebrity appearances. Some of the scheduled guests this year include "Lord of the Rings" star Sean Astin, "Castle" and "Firefly" star Nathan Fillion, Tony-winning actor John Glover, "A Different World" star Dawnn Lewis, and Academy Award nominee Mary McDonnell. The talented Matt Silva will also be there; Silva is a special effects makeup and prosthetics expert with dozens of credits, including "Black Panther," "Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 2," "Boo! A Madea Halloween," and even Bad Bunny’s recent Super Bowl halftime show.

Silva will be part of the convention’s super-popular costuming track, which has been drawing fans for more than two decades. The costuming track featuring programming including costume and makeup demos, exhibitions, a Vision Vogue Fashion Show, and costumes like the Cults of Dragon Con Costume Contest and the Mad Makeup Mashup.



Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Entertainment insider Tess Hammock shared a fresh batch of paid casting calls and behind-the-scenes crew openings across the Atlanta area on Wednesday.



Laura Turner Seydel and Rebecca Tickell on their film Groundswell: The Atlanta premiere of their film Groundswell is happening tonight at the Tara Theater. The film just won the Golden Globe Prize for Documentary at the 79th Cannes Film Festival, and it is the final chapter of the trilogy that started with Kiss the Ground and continued with Common Ground. Groundswell shares stories of how regenerative approaches can rebuild soil health, draw carbon from the atmosphere, revive biodiversity, improve the nutritional value of our food and strengthen local economies. The film is both a cinematic journey and a hopeful call to action, inviting audiences to reimagine our relationship with the land and recognize regeneration as a unifying path forward. You can stream it on Prime Video. Watch the trailer here.

Pet of the Day: Atlanta Humane Society brings in a dog named Danny for adoption.