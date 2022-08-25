Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 24, 2022

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Grant Park brewery hosts puppy party

Grant Park's Eventide Brewing is celebrating man's best friend with a big party this Friday.

ATLANTA - Eventide Brewing Dog Adoption Event: 

Eventide will have a local rescue agency onsite with adoptable dogs, a dog apparel vendor, a pet photographer and/or caricature artist, treat vendors and more. 

Additionally, Eventide is producing a "puppy porter" (since we won't be too far past the dog days of summer) for pooches and will also host a dog/owner look-alike competition.  

Finally, dog influencer Benny the Bernese Mountain Dog (and his human) will be onsite to mc the event.

PGA Tour Championship kicks off at East Lake Golf Club

In 24 hours golf's top athletes will tee off at East Lake Golf Club for this year's Tour Championship. Good Day's Buck Lanford visits the club to talk to the two teens hitting the ceremonial first tee shots to kick off the tournament.

Buck prepares for the East Lake Golf Tour Championship: 

The tour championship tees off Thursday over at East Lake. The top 30 on the PGA tour will be in town to finish off the FedEx cup playoffs. Masters Champ Scottie Scheffler will start first, followed by recent BMW Championship winner Patrick Cantlay. East Lake Golf Club has been the permanent home of the tour championship since 2005. For more information on the Tour Championship, click here. 

Actor Tray Chaney on 'We Own This City' and 20 years of 'The Wire'

Tray Chaney started performing at the age of 8 as a rapper and dancer and is best known for his role as 'Poot' on HBO’s hit series 'The Wire.' He joins Good Day to talk about the show's 20-year anniversary and his new role in HBO Max's 'We Own This City.'

Actor Tray Chaney talks longevity in his career and new limited series on HBO MAX: 

A multitalented artist and entertainer who first began performing at the age of 8 as a rapper/dancer, Tray Chaney is best known for his role as Poot on HBO’s original hit series "The Wire." Chaney talks the 20-year anniversary of "The Wire" and his role in the HBO Max limited series "We Own This City," which is a six-hour series chronicling the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department's Gun Trace Task Force. It examines the corruption and moral collapse that befell an American city in which the policies of drug prohibition and mass arrest were championed at the expense of actual police work. You can follow Tray on Instagram @TrayChaneyVision. Check out more on him here.

Carson Kitchen shares their crawfish taco recipe

If you love fish tacos, you have to try crawfish tacos. Carson Kitchen Chef John Paul Burns and assistant GM Nick Pena share their recipe for the tacos and a tasty cocktail to go with them.

Chef John Paul Jones demos Crawfish Tacos: Carson Kitchen is located at the corner of Academy and Main St., in the replica of the 1858 Milton County Courthouse, pictured here. Crawfish tacos are back on the menu for a limited time. For more information on the restaurant click here.

R&B legend Tank on releasing his final album

For over two decades, Tank has been racking up accolades and Grammy nominations for his music, and now he's saying goodbye with his 10th and final album 'R&B Money.'

Tank released his 10th and final album, "R&B Money": The album has garnered two #1 hit songs ("Can't Let It Show" & "I Deserve"), with the third song, "Slow" featuring J. Valentine already on the Top 10 R&B Songs charts. Tank and J. Valentine also launched his new podcast "R&B Money," which debuted at #1 on the music podcast charts. For more information, click here.