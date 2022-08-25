Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 24, 2022

Eventide Brewing Dog Adoption Event:

Eventide will have a local rescue agency onsite with adoptable dogs, a dog apparel vendor, a pet photographer and/or caricature artist, treat vendors and more.

Additionally, Eventide is producing a "puppy porter" (since we won't be too far past the dog days of summer) for pooches and will also host a dog/owner look-alike competition.

Finally, dog influencer Benny the Bernese Mountain Dog (and his human) will be onsite to mc the event.

Buck prepares for the East Lake Golf Tour Championship:

The tour championship tees off Thursday over at East Lake. The top 30 on the PGA tour will be in town to finish off the FedEx cup playoffs. Masters Champ Scottie Scheffler will start first, followed by recent BMW Championship winner Patrick Cantlay. East Lake Golf Club has been the permanent home of the tour championship since 2005. For more information on the Tour Championship, click here.

Actor Tray Chaney talks longevity in his career and new limited series on HBO MAX:

A multitalented artist and entertainer who first began performing at the age of 8 as a rapper/dancer, Tray Chaney is best known for his role as Poot on HBO’s original hit series "The Wire." Chaney talks the 20-year anniversary of "The Wire" and his role in the HBO Max limited series "We Own This City," which is a six-hour series chronicling the rise and fall of the Baltimore Police Department's Gun Trace Task Force. It examines the corruption and moral collapse that befell an American city in which the policies of drug prohibition and mass arrest were championed at the expense of actual police work. You can follow Tray on Instagram @TrayChaneyVision. Check out more on him here.

Chef John Paul Jones demos Crawfish Tacos: Carson Kitchen is located at the corner of Academy and Main St., in the replica of the 1858 Milton County Courthouse, pictured here. Crawfish tacos are back on the menu for a limited time. For more information on the restaurant click here.

Tank released his 10th and final album, "R&B Money": The album has garnered two #1 hit songs ("Can't Let It Show" & "I Deserve"), with the third song, "Slow" featuring J. Valentine already on the Top 10 R&B Songs charts. Tank and J. Valentine also launched his new podcast "R&B Money," which debuted at #1 on the music podcast charts. For more information, click here.