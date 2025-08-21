Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 21, 2025

College Football Hall of Fame:

It’s college football’s "Week Zero," which means several teams will return to the gridiron this Saturday for an early-season kickoff. And there’s no better place to celebrate the start of our favorite season than at Atlanta’s own Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame, which is welcoming in college football fans for free!

The College Football Hall of Fame Football Fest & Free Day presented by the Peach Bowl is happening this Saturday, Aug. 23, at the downtown Atlanta attraction. The annual event is essentially a giant block party dedicated to college football, with activations happening outdoors in front of The Hall on Marietta Street and throughout the interactive museum inside, which is open to the public for free that day.

If it’s been awhile since you’ve visited The Hall, now is a great time to revisit the facility, which opened 11 years ago and has become one of the most popular "must-see" attractions downtown. The College Football Hall of Fame was located in Ohio and then Indiana before moving to Atlanta more than a decade ago; located near the Georgia World Congress Center and Centennial Olympic Park, the attraction is spread out over 95,000 square feet, and celebrates the best of college football through permanent and temporary exhibits and interactive fan experiences.

To celebrate its 10th anniversary last year, The Hall underwent a major upgrade, adding the "GAME ON! AI Experience." Using generative AI, the experience literally transports visitors into the center of college football, turning them into legendary players and coaches. We tried it out last year when The Hall officially reopened, and it was a blast — there’s nothing like seeing yourself on The Hall’s JumboTron and hearing your own name announced as a top recruit!

The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame is located at 250 Marietta Street Northwest, and it’s open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information on Saturday’s big event, click here.

