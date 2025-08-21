Expand / Collapse search

Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 21, 2025

Published  August 21, 2025 11:10am EDT
College Football Hall of Fame kicks off new season

It’s college football’s ''Week Zero,'' which means several teams will return to the gridiron this Saturday for an early-season kickoff. And there’s no better place to celebrate the start of our favorite season than at Atlanta’s own Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame.

It’s college football’s "Week Zero," which means several teams will return to the gridiron this Saturday for an early-season kickoff. And there’s no better place to celebrate the start of our favorite season than at Atlanta’s own Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame, which is welcoming in college football fans for free!

The College Football Hall of Fame Football Fest & Free Day presented by the Peach Bowl is happening this Saturday, Aug. 23, at the downtown Atlanta attraction. The annual event is essentially a giant block party dedicated to college football, with activations happening outdoors in front of The Hall on Marietta Street and throughout the interactive museum inside, which is open to the public for free that day.

If it’s been awhile since you’ve visited The Hall, now is a great time to revisit the facility, which opened 11 years ago and has become one of the most popular "must-see" attractions downtown. The College Football Hall of Fame was located in Ohio and then Indiana before moving to Atlanta more than a decade ago; located near the Georgia World Congress Center and Centennial Olympic Park, the attraction is spread out over 95,000 square feet, and celebrates the best of college football through permanent and temporary exhibits and interactive fan experiences.

To celebrate its 10th anniversary last year, The Hall underwent a major upgrade, adding the "GAME ON! AI Experience." Using generative AI, the experience literally transports visitors into the center of college football, turning them into legendary players and coaches. We tried it out last year when The Hall officially reopened, and it was a blast — there’s nothing like seeing yourself on The Hall’s JumboTron and hearing your own name announced as a top recruit!

The Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame is located at 250 Marietta Street Northwest, and it’s open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information on Saturday’s big event, click here.

Must-know tips before apply for college

Whether you're looking to attend a school in-state, out-of-state, or a trade school, it can feel overwhelming applying for college. Mary Tipton Woolley, the executive director of undergraduate admissions at Georgia Tech, joined Alyse Eady to share five things every student should know before applying.

Applying to college? Georgia Tech’s admissions director Mary Tipton Woolley shares must-know advice for students: From out-of-state to in-state, a four-year college, or trade school, planning ahead for college is important. Georgia Tech's executive director of undergraduate admissions, Mary Tipton Woolley, joined us with what parents and students need to know before applying to college.

Entertainment update with Tanner Thomason

Sydney Sweeney is calling out people who had a problem with her bathwater soap launch, and a fake Justin Bieber turned heads at a Las Vegas nightclub. Dish Nation's Tanner Thomas sat down with Alyse Eady to share the latest wild entertainment news.

Dish Nation's Tanner Thomason has the latest in entertainment headlines: It may be "too late to say sorry" for a Justin Bieber impersonator. Hear what the Las Vegas club and DJ are now saying about being duped by the fake performer. Also, are "on-set" paparazzi photos ruining upcoming movies? The costume designer for 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' sure thinks so.
Dish Nation's Tanner Thomason joins us to break down those trending stories.

The Good Day anchor putting challenge

The PGA Tour Championship tees off today in East Lake, so the Good Day team decided to put their putting skills to the test live on air.

 Good Day's putting anchor challenge: In honor of the PGA Tour championships here in Atlanta, our Good Day anchors showed off their skills in a putting challenge. Find out who wins!

Uber drive makes 10-hour drive for Jeezy

After bad weather canceled his flight, Jeezy and his team opted to drive from Atlanta to Baltimore. But after they got a fuel leak, Uber driver Tanner Donahoo stepped in. He talked with Good Day Atlanta's Alex Whittler about the wild experience.

Tanner Donahoo talks about taking Young Jeezy from South Carolina to Baltimore after the rapper's flight was delayed: Grammy-nominated rapper Jeezy was in a dilemma and didn't have a way to get to his show in Baltimore. He called an Uber hoping to get to the nearest airport, but instead he asked the Uber driver if he'd take him to Baltimore from South Carolina. Tanner Donahoo tells us how it all went down.

Must-try spots for macha in metro Atlanta

Matcha is having a moment, and there's a lot of spots around metro Atlanta serving up the bright green drink. Food and lifestyle expert Skye Estroff joined Natalie McCann to showcase her favorite spots and to share how you can make your own at home.

Skye Estroff shares five must-try spots for matcha and how to make a matcha latte: Matcha keeps increasing in popularity and many spots around Atlanta have mastered the craft of making it. Here's Skye's five must-try spots for matcha: 

  1. Cafe Comma
  2. Matcha Cafe Maiko
  3. Rebel Teahouse
  4. Shogun
  5. The Postcard 
Meet Noodle: Our Pet of the Day

Noodle wasn't a big fan of the Good Day studio, but he's a big sweetheart who gets along with other cats and kids.

