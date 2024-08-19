Good Day Atlanta viewer information: Aug. 19, 2024

Family-owned Circus Vazquez is back at Atlanta’s Plaza Fiesta Mall: If the circus is in town, there’s a good chance Good Day Atlanta is going to spend a morning under the big top. Especially when that circus has been perfecting the art of thrilling audiences for 55 years!

We’re talking about the family-owned Circus Vazquez, of course, which is back at Atlanta’s Plaza Fiesta Mall and performing daily shows through Sept. 1. If you’re a regular Good Day Atlanta viewer — and we hope you are! — you’ll remember our morning under the blue and white tent at Plaza Fiesta last year, showcasing a few of the troupe’s astonishing performers. Since then, the Vazquez family has assembled a new team of performers from around the world, which means a whole new experience for local audiences over the next few weeks.

Among the talent featured under the big top this year is Russia’s Boris Nikishkin, an acclaimed clown, comedian and acrobat making his American debut. The Liazeed Angels are also making their Circus Vazquez debut, led by former tightrope walker Zaida Liazeed and featuring elite gymnast Natalia Kapitonova. And, of course, Vazquez family members including juggler Jose Alberto Vazquez are part of the show, carrying on a family legacy that stretches back several decades.

For ticket information and showtimes, click here — and click the video player in this article to check out our morning at Plaza Fiesta Mall, enjoying a very special "private" performance!

Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Strong4Life licensed therapist Jody Baumstein gives tips on how to communicate with kids about their school day: To help get parents out of the one-word answer rut, Jody Baumsterin has tips to enhance parent-child after-school conversations and keep communication going day after day.

Disney uses streaming terms to block a wrongful death lawsuit against Florida resort. Jeffrey Piccolo is suing the entertainment giant for $50,000 after his wife died from a severe allergic reaction after eating at a restaurant in Disney Springs, Florida, in October 2023. Disney claims Piccolo cannot sue because he signed up for a Disney+ streaming trial. Attorney Lisa Bonner explains why this is possible.

De'Asia Robinson talks the latest in entertainment news: Jamie Foxx keeps hinting at a possible show or event in Atlanta after he fell ill while filming in the city last April. DeAsia Robinson dives deeper.