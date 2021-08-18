Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 18, 2021

R&B trio After 7 takes care of "Business" with new album:

Since first hitting the music charts back in 1989 – then topping them with hits like "Ready Or Not" and "Can’t Stop" – Grammy-nominated vocal trio After 7 has been a constant presence at R&B radio.

But according to founding member Keith Mitchell, longevity wasn’t even the goal.

"Absolutely, positively not," Mitchell said, laughing. "We were so green coming into this business, we were so humble to even get the opportunity because people thought we were a lot younger than we were. We really weren’t that young. We looked like we were 22, 23 years old, but actually we started out at 30. So, we were so green and so new to the business that we were just so excited to be here and to get the opportunity."

And After 7 is still creating hits; current single "Bittersweet" is riding the charts and generating major heat on the radio. The song is taken from the group’s latest album, titled "Unfinished Business."

"We went in there with the idea that we’ve got something to say," says newest member Danny McClain. "We’ve got something to show everybody. Especially during the time of the pandemic, when things were going crazy…it seems like everybody was looking for something that could make them feel good. You had a lot of people trying to find some new music, but a lot of new music was not being released."

"Unfinished Business" also serves as a tribute to founding member Melvin Edmonds, who passed away in 2019.

"Absolutely," says the late group member’s brother, Kevon. "Undoubtedly Melvin has a place. So, he’s not here with us physically, [but] he’s here with us and he was there with us in the process of recording. He is a part in this whole project and I think you’ll get a sense of that once you listen to this whole record."

"Unfinished Business" is set for release on Friday, Aug. 20; to pre-order the album and read more about After 7, click here.

Liz Kate makes her feature film debut in Universal’s big-screen version of Dear Evan Hansen:

Based on the musical of the same name, "Dear Evan Hansen" tells the story of a high school senior who suffers from social anxiety disorder which leads him to struggle at school. His journey of self-discovery and acceptance begins following the suicide of a fellow classmate. The film is set to release in theaters on Sept. 24. Liz plays Zoe's (Katlyn Dever) best friend Gemma. Watch the trailer here.

Zuri Adele talks season 3 of Freeform's "Good Trouble": Good Trouble" unfolds with Malika, inspired by Black Lives Matter founder Patrisse Cullors, navigating the conflicting expectations placed on her as a Black woman. She moves through the world with conviction and purpose, unapologetically. "Good Trouble" airs on Freeform Wednesdays at 10 p.m.

12-year-old chef shows how to make morning smoothies before school:

Sophia "SJ" Thomas is the owner of SJ Savory Kitchen, a company that focuses on providing fun cooking recipes and products to the community. She shares her cooking journey by giving tips and recipes to both adults and children. She has received compliments on her food from celebrity chefs such as Rachel Ray, Carla Hall, and Sugar Chef and even received praise from Oscar winner Octavia Spencer.

Sophia started her business during the pandemic. She also started a cooking product line so that families could look great while cooking together. What is phenomenal about this is that at only 12 years old, she makes it a point to give a portion of the proceeds to the nonprofit No Kid Hungry. For more information on Sophia follow her on Instagram @Sophiajthomas Check out her website here.

Headkrack from The Morning Hustle talks latest celebrity news: You can listen to Headkrack weekdays morning from 6 til 10 on HOT 107.9. Follow him on Instagram @Headkrack

Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Northeast Georgia: For more information on how you can adopt today's pet of the day click here.