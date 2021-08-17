Expand / Collapse search
Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 17, 2021

By Good Day Atlanta
Published 
Seen on TV
FOX 5 Atlanta

Girl Scouts reveal new cookie flavor

The new cookie will be available to the public starting in January of 2022, joining a list of classics including Thin Mints, Samoas, Trefoils and a more recent addition, Lemon-Ups, which you may remember were unveiled live on Good Day Atlanta back in January of 2020.

ATLANTA - And the new Girl Scout cookie is…:

Talk about a tasty exclusive!

This morning, the Good Day Atlanta feature team traveled to Camp Timber Ridge in Mableton to get the scoop on one of the most highly-anticipated announcements of the year: the new Girl Scout Cookie flavor!

So … is the delicious suspense getting to you yet?  Click here for more information on the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta – and click the video player in this article to find out what flavor might just be your new favorite when Girl Scout Cookies go on sale in 2022!

So … is the delicious suspense getting to you yet?  Click here for more information on the Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta – and click the video player in this article to find out what flavor might just be your new favorite when Girl Scout Cookies go on sale in 2022!

Goodwill of North Georgia president talks resources for job seekers

For almost 100 years Goodwill of North Georgia has been offering services to resident year-round. President and CEO Keith Parker shares some of the services that the nonprofit offers for people looking for a career.

Goodwill of North Georgia President and CEO Keith Parker talks about community resources they offer for job and career seekers: For more information on Goodwill of North Georgia click here. 

Agave Restaurant Chef Tim Pinkham shares his crispy Brussels and bacon recipe

Brussel sprouts don't have to be blah, and Agave Restaurant's appetizer proves that. Chef Tim Pinkham joins Good Day to show how you can make this tasty dish.

How to make crispy Brussels and bacon at home using Agave Restaurant's recipe: For more on today's recipe from Agave's Tim Pinkham, see below, for more on Agave click here.

Agave Crispy Brussels & Bacon

  • Brussels Sprouts
  • Applewood smoked bacon thick cut
  • Sherry Vinaigrette
  • Spicy Aioli
  • Vegetable Oil for frying

Brussels sprouts:

Cut 2 lbs of Brussels Sprouts the size of your thumb. Cut vertically from stem to top. Set aside.

Applewood Smokes Bacon:

Rough chop 20 pieces of bacon and cook in a hot skillet until 3/4 cooked. Drain fat and set aside.

Spicy Aioli: makes enough for smearing and then some.

  • Mayonnaise 1 cup
  • Sour cream 1/2 cup
  • Kosher salt 1tbsp
  • Black pepper 1tbsp
  • Agave Signature Herb & Chile Rub 1tbsp or (Sub your favorite spicy all-purpose seasoning)
  • Apple Cider Vinegar 4 Teaspoons

Mix all ingredients in bowl until combined and set aside

Sherry Vinaigrette:

  • 2 Garlic cloves / finely chopped
  • 3 Tablespoons of sherry wine vinegar
  • 12 Tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil
  • 2 Tablespoons Dijon mustard

Mix all ingredients together until oil and vinegar are combined and set aside.

Fryer oil:

Heat vegetable oil to 350 degrees

Place Brussels Sprouts & bacon in hot oil and fry until crispy. Approximately 1 minute immersed.

Place in paper towel-lined bowl to drain.

Immediately sprinkling the Brussels and bacon with kosher salt, and toss in spoonfuls of sherry Vinaigrette until coated.

Smear a clean plate with spicy aioli and pour the Brussels on top.

Put any leftover aioli on the side for dipping or refrigerate for later use. It’s great on everything!

(If not using a deep fryer, fully cook the bacon, and use a skillet filled 1 inch with oil. Then cook the Sprouts separately, turning until crispy. Then add the cooked bacon at the same time as the sherry Vinaigrette)

Serve with a warm smile and a kind heart.