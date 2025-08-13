Good Day Atlanta viewer information: August 13, 2025

Calhoun’s The ROCK Garden is one of Georgia’s can’t-miss destinations:

We use phrases like "one-of-a-kind" and "unique attraction" often here at Good Day Atlanta — but never are they more appropriate than when we’re talking about Calhoun’s The ROCK Garden.

This morning, we took a road trip up to the Calhoun Seventh-day Adventist Church in Gordon County, spending a few hours exploring its outdoor ministry known as The ROCK Garden. Described by the church as a "volunteer-built, folk art-inspired garden," The ROCK Garden features more than 50 handmade miniature structures, all built from materials including stones, shells, and pebbles. From whimsical cottages to majestic cathedrals, the structures look like something straight out of a storybook — which is why visitors from across the country stop by to marvel at and photograph them.

According to the Calhoun Seventh-day Adventist Church, the garden was built beginning in 2007 by Dewitt Boyd (known as "Old Dog") and his wife, Joyce. Today, the church maintains the property as a place of solitude and prayer, seeking to connect the community with God through the peaceful surroundings. Along with the rock structures, the garden features a one-mile nature trail.

The ROCK Garden is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily and is located at 1411 Rome Road Southwest in Calhoun. For more information on the garden, click here.

Casting Call with Tess Hammock: Calling all musicians and band members, Netflix's "Sweet Magnolias" needs you for a scene filming in metro Atlanta. Also, the Atlanta Falcons are looking for a new video editor. Tess Hammock has those casting call announcements.

Eithan Raviv, CEO of cybersecurity firm Lionsgate, shows how easily AI can deepfake you and your voice: With just a short clip of your voice or a selfie video, scammers can now create a shockingly convincing deepfake and use it to defraud your friends, family, or coworkers. These scams are no longer futuristic. They’re happening now, and Eithan will give tips on how to avoid the scam.

Rachel Cruze gives creative ways to involve students in financial decision-making: The back-to-school season can often mean over spending. Here’s some positive news in the money world: Almost 60% of Americans are optimistic they’ll reach their financial goals, according to the latest Ramsey Solutions State of Personal Finance Study. And with the back-to-school season here, best-selling author and personal finance expert Rachel Cruze is sharing her favorite tips to help families save on supplies, shop smart, and turn the whole process into a fun money lesson for kids.

Wisdom Nuggets with Veda Howard: Every weekend on her Praise 102.5 show (Saturday and Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m.), Veda shares Wisdom Nuggets on her show. A Wisdom Nugget is an inspiring or encouraging quote from Veda, business moguls, bumper stickers and everywhere in between; accompanied by a scripture.

Today's nugget is "I wish there was a way to know you’re in the ‘good old days’ before you’ve actually left them."



