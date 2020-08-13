Good Day Atlanta viewer information August 13, 2020

Pottery painting studio offers “Pottery To Go” option: There is no doubt that local families are searching for creative ways to stay busy right now — we’ve received plenty of Facebook messages here at Good Day Atlanta asking for options. So this morning, we decided to spend a little time at a place with the words “Relax — Create — Enjoy” right in the logo.

The Good Day feature team rolled up its sleeves and got painting at All Fired Up pottery painting and clay studio in Marietta, one of three Metro Atlanta All Fired Up locations (along with Alpharetta and Emory Village).

For more information on All Fired Up (including locations, studio hours, and Pottery To Go ordering, click over to the company’s website here.

KJ Smith talks acting during a pandemic: We catch up with one of the star's of Tyler Perry's "Sistas," KJ Smith. She breaks down what it is like to film the show's second season amid the Coronavirus pandemic. For more information follow her on Instagram @kjsmithofficial.

Dr. Bindiya Gandhi weighs in on if college COVID-19 rules will really work: In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, many colleges have banned keg parties, road trips, and no longer allow outside “guests” to come on campus; how realistic of an expectation is this? Dr. Bindiya Gandhi weighs in on new college Covid rules and talks about the risks of students engaging in "typical" college life activities. For more information on Dr. Bindiya Gandhi click here.

Foodie and Event Planner Samantha Harrelson talks National Prosecco Day: Raise your glass, it's National Prosecco Day! Prosecco is made from a variety of grapes. Most favorites are Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, and Pinot Noir. Samantha dished on where it originated and some of the best foods to pair with it. She suggests goat cheese and strawberries to give a little sweetness to your taste buds. She also mentions that it's not that rough on your pockets. If you decide to celebrate the day follow Samantha on social media @samantha_jane_ and mention her in your post.